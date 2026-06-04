Agoda highlights South Korea’s screen tourism boom

The global fascination with South Korean entertainment is fuelling a rise in screen tourism, with digital travel platform Agoda noting a significant increase in interest for destinations featured in popular K-dramas and films. This trend is particularly evident in locations like Yeongwol, Goryeong, Yesan, Suwon, and Jangheung, which have seen a marked uptick in accommodation searches.

Yeongwol, a key filming site for the blockbuster "The King's Warden," has experienced a 190% year-on-year increase in searches between January and April. Visitors are drawn to its historical sites, such as Cheongnyeongpo and the Jangneung Royal Tomb, which echo the film's narrative. Similarly, Goryeong, another location for "The King's Warden" and several acclaimed dramas, has seen its accommodation searches double.

Yesan's allure stems from the horror film "Salmokji: Whispering Water," which has spurred a 35% rise in searches. The Salmokji Reservoir, central to the film's eerie plot, attracts thrill-seekers eager to explore its haunted reputation. Meanwhile, Suwon, known for its diverse K-drama backdrops, recorded a 21% increase, drawing fans to its mix of historic and modern settings.

Jangheung, with an 18% rise in searches, offers a unique cultural experience at the former Jangheung Prison, featured in various productions. Jay Lee, Regional Director North Asia at Agoda, highlighted the economic impact of screen tourism, noting its role in spotlighting local hotspots. Agoda's platform facilitates travel planning with over 6 million properties and numerous flight and activity options, further promoting these cinematic destinations

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