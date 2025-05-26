Agoda partners with IHCL

Digital travel platform Agoda announces a strategic partnership with the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), one of India’s largest hospitality companies. This collaboration expands Agoda’s premium offerings across the globe enabling travellers internationally to access IHCL’s world-class portfolio of properties through Agoda’s platform.

The partnership brings 250 of IHCL’s operating properties — including iconic brands such as Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta, Ginger, and the newly launched Claridges Collection — to Agoda’s global customer base. As Agoda celebrates its 20th birthday this year, the collaboration underscores the organization’s continued focus on enhancing customer choice, value, experience and industry partnerships in key travel markets.

“IHCL is an iconic name, and that says something in a market like India where hospitality is in a league of its own,” said Omri Morgenshtern, Chief Executive Officer at Agoda. “Under the leadership of MD & CEO Puneet Chhatwal, IHCL continues to set benchmarks in the industry. One of Agoda’s strengths is working together with the best wherever we operate, and with this partnership, we’re doing exactly that. I’m thrilled to combine IHCL’s portfolio of heritage palaces, luxury city hotels, and more with Agoda’s tech-driven solutions and global reach.”

Through this alliance, Agoda connects IHCL to its growing user base of international and intra-regional travellers, particularly from Asia Pacific and the Middle East — two regions where demand for culturally rich, luxury travel is rising fast. The collaboration is also aligned with IHCL’s strategy to grow its portfolio to over 700 hotels by 2030 and build deeper connections with the digitally savvy traveller.

“This partnership with Agoda supports our ambition of driving global awareness for IHCL’s diverse brands,” said Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL. “As travel demand continues to grow, we are confident that Agoda’s strong presence in key international source markets and its cutting-edge technology will help accelerate our growth and deepen our customer reach.”

With the Indian hospitality industry projected to grow to USD 542 billion by 2030, this partnership places both Agoda and IHCL in a strong position to meet the evolving expectations of global travellers.