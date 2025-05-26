Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Agoda partners with IHCL

To Expand Access to India’s Iconic Hospitality Portfolio 

Hotels
India

Digital travel platform Agoda announces a strategic partnership with the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), one of India’s largest hospitality companies. This collaboration expands Agoda’s premium offerings across the globe enabling travellers internationally to access IHCL’s world-class portfolio of properties through Agoda’s platform.

The partnership brings 250 of IHCL’s operating properties — including iconic brands such as Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta, Ginger, and the newly launched Claridges Collection — to Agoda’s global customer base. As Agoda celebrates its 20th birthday this year, the collaboration underscores the organization’s continued focus on enhancing customer choice, value, experience and industry partnerships in key travel markets.

“IHCL is an iconic name, and that says something in a market like India where hospitality is in a league of its own,” said Omri Morgenshtern, Chief Executive Officer at Agoda. “Under the leadership of MD & CEO Puneet Chhatwal, IHCL continues to set benchmarks in the industry. One of Agoda’s strengths is working together with the best wherever we operate, and with this partnership, we’re doing exactly that. I’m thrilled to combine IHCL’s portfolio of heritage palaces, luxury city hotels, and more with Agoda’s tech-driven solutions and global reach.”

Through this alliance, Agoda connects IHCL to its growing user base of international and intra-regional travellers, particularly from Asia Pacific and the Middle East — two regions where demand for culturally rich, luxury travel is rising fast. The collaboration is also aligned with IHCL’s strategy to grow its portfolio to over 700 hotels by 2030 and build deeper connections with the digitally savvy traveller.

“This partnership with Agoda supports our ambition of driving global awareness for IHCL’s diverse brands,” said Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL. “As travel demand continues to grow, we are confident that Agoda’s strong presence in key international source markets and its cutting-edge technology will help accelerate our growth and deepen our customer reach.”

With the Indian hospitality industry projected to grow to USD 542 billion by 2030, this partnership places both Agoda and IHCL in a strong position to meet the evolving expectations of global travellers.

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

Centara Hotels & Resorts Makes The Maldives The Place To Be For Luxury Fun In The Sun

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Going Beyond with Dan Vaughan at Agilysys: We give people autonomy, respect, and room to grow in meaningful ways

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Agoda partners with IHCL

Digital travel platform Agoda announces a strategic partnership with the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), one of India’s largest hospitality companies. This collaboration expands Agoda’s premium offerings across the globe enabling travellers internationally to access IHCL’s world-class portfolio of properties through Agoda’s platform.

The partnership brings 250 of IHCL’s operating properties — including iconic brands such as Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta, Ginger, and the newly launched Claridges Collection — to Agoda’s global customer base. As Agoda celebrates its 20th birthday this year, the collaboration underscores the organization’s continued focus on enhancing customer choice, value, experience and industry partnerships in key travel markets.

“IHCL is an iconic name, and that says something in a market like India where hospitality is in a league of its own,” said Omri Morgenshtern, Chief Executive Officer at Agoda. “Under the leadership of MD & CEO Puneet Chhatwal, IHCL continues to set benchmarks in the industry. One of Agoda’s strengths is working together with the best wherever we operate, and with this partnership, we’re doing exactly that. I’m thrilled to combine IHCL’s portfolio of heritage palaces, luxury city hotels, and more with Agoda’s tech-driven solutions and global reach.”

Through this alliance, Agoda connects IHCL to its growing user base of international and intra-regional travellers, particularly from Asia Pacific and the Middle East — two regions where demand for culturally rich, luxury travel is rising fast. The collaboration is also aligned with IHCL’s strategy to grow its portfolio to over 700 hotels by 2030 and build deeper connections with the digitally savvy traveller.

“This partnership with Agoda supports our ambition of driving global awareness for IHCL’s diverse brands,” said Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL. “As travel demand continues to grow, we are confident that Agoda’s strong presence in key international source markets and its cutting-edge technology will help accelerate our growth and deepen our customer reach.”

With the Indian hospitality industry projected to grow to USD 542 billion by 2030, this partnership places both Agoda and IHCL in a strong position to meet the evolving expectations of global travellers.

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top

slot777

slot thailand