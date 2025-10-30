AI Meets Hospitality: How Atiom Turns Everyday Training Into Extraordinary Guest Experiences

Atiom, an AI-powered technological behavioural change platform, was founded in Asia to help provide an all-in-one solution for the hospitality industry. It helps boost service, employee performance, and operational efficiency. Through its AI technology, it provides a range of tools including an AI tutor, mystery shopping, bite-sized training, community forums, as well as peer-to-peer recognition. In an interview with Travel Daily Media, Matt Spriegel, Founder and CEO of Atiom shares more….

Travel Daily Media (TDM): Can you tell us a bit about Atiom? When was it founded and how has it grown?

Matt Spriegel (MS): Atiom was founded to solve a problem I witnessed first-hand - trainers reading off PowerPoint slides to disengaged employees. The hospitality workforce has long been underserved by clunky, outdated training methods. We set out to change that.

Since launching, Atiom has grown into a global behavioral technology platform serving leading brands like Accor, IHG, Minor Group, and Etihad. We have expanded across Asia and the Middle East, and today we are profitable, growing ARR rapidly, and supporting teams in over 70 countries.

TDM: How is Atiom serving the hospitality industry? What kind of tech do you offer? Which hotel brands have been benefitting from Atiom?

MS: Hospitality thrives on service consistency, but high turnover, variable standards, and costly onboarding make that difficult. Atiom helps solve this.

Our platform delivers bite-sized training combined with AI roleplay and tutoring to build confidence, while audits and SOP checks ensure service and compliance standards are consistently met. Surveys, quizzes, and recognition tools boost morale and engagement, and community forums together with newsfeeds keep teams connected, informed, and aligned.

Brands like Accor, IHG, and Minor Hotels are already seeing measurable gains in guest satisfaction, safety, and employee retention. For example we have increased loyalty sign ups by over 2.5x and service score increased by 5% for two of the world’s leading hospitality groups.

TDM: The human connect remains crucial for Hospitality, yet hospitality is a high-turnover industry, how can then AI help in reducing training costs?

MS: AI doesn’t replace the human touch but it does enhance it. In high turnover environments, it can automate content creation by turning SOPs into interactive training videos instantly, deliver personalized learning journeys that adapt to each staff member, and reduce onboarding time by weeks, significantly lowering the cost of retraining new hires. The result is leaner training budgets, lower turnover, and faster speed-to-service.

TDM: How good a trainer is AI in the hospitality industry? Can you share some Real-world examples of AI delivering personalised training at scale?

MS: AI is a powerful coach because it personalizes training at scale. Take role-play training for example, which requires people to gather in one place. Not only is this difficult to organise, but it can also be very time consuming. AI provides the opportunity to practice role play without these associated costs, enabling the individual to learn the skill, and put it into practice. We have been able to provide tens of thousands of staff with their own customized roleplay sessions and provide personalised feedback based on their own strengths and weaknesses, in alignment with particular standards.

Currently, a leading hotel group that we work with is rolling out hundreds of service standards across different brands and we are able to deliver personalized and custom AI role play modules in the local language making the content accessible at scale.

TDM: What is the impact of improved training on pricing, tourism, and customer satisfaction?

MS: Improved training in hospitality has a powerful ripple effect across pricing, tourism, and customer satisfaction. When staff are better trained, they deliver more confident, personalized, and consistent service, transforming a stay from functional to memorable. This heightened service quality increases perceived value, enabling hotels to command higher Average Daily Rates (ADR), improve review scores, and strengthen brand positioning. At the same time, operational efficiency rises: skilled employees make fewer mistakes, require less oversight, and stay longer, boosting productivity and profitability. Over time we see that exceptional service becomes part of the destination’s identity, attracting repeat visitors, inspiring word-of-mouth recommendations, and fueling broader tourism growth. When continuous learning platforms like Atiom embed training into daily routines, hotels create a virtuous cycle where staff excellence drives guest satisfaction, pricing power, and destination reputation, which reinforces long-term competitiveness.

TDM: ‘The best training in any form comes with experience’, what is your view on that?

MS: Nothing replaces real-world experience. This is where true confidence, judgment, and adaptability are built. But the right tools can accelerate and amplify that learning. Platforms like Atiom use AI to turn daily work into daily learning, helping staff practice, apply, and get feedback in real time. AI doesn’t replace human experience; it enhances it. By analyzing patterns, surfacing insights, and personalizing learning paths, AI helps individuals reflect on what works, identify areas for growth, and internalize lessons faster. Experience remains the best teacher, while AI just makes it smarter, safer, and scalable, ensuring every moment on the job contributes to lasting skill and confidence.