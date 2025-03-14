As of Thursday, 13th March, the Air Astana Group has amped up its regulations regarding the safe transport of lithium batteries and battery-powered devices in flight.

The Group’s existing policy requires that spare batteries, including power banks and electronic smoking devices, are only permitted in carry-on baggage.

If a passenger’s carry-on baggage needs to be checked-in, all spare batteries held within need to be removed in advance.

Also, in accordance with existing rules, the maximum allowable battery capacity is 100Wh.

Batteries with a capacity between 100Wh and 160Wh may only be transported with prior airline approval, with a limit of two per passenger.

The transport of batteries exceeding 160Wh is prohibited, and each battery’s capacity will be verified beforehand.

The transportation of batteries without capacity markings or proper certification is prohibited.

For flight safety reasons, lithium batteries, external batteries, and electronic smoking devices must be kept in hand luggage and placed on the luggage racks in the cabin.

The use of batteries to charge other devices, as well as charging the batteries themselves on board is strictly prohibited.

The Group advises those flying aboard Air Astana and FlyArystan to review the battery transport regulations posted on the official airline websites prior to their flights.