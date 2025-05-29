Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Air Cargo Demand up 5.8% in April 

Total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTK), rose by 5.8% compared to April  2024 levels (+6.5% for international operations). 

Airlines and Aviation
Global

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for April  2025 global air cargo markets.  “Air cargo demand grew strongly in April, with volumes up 5.8% year-on-year, building on March’s  solid performance. Seasonal demand for fashion and consumer goods—front-loading ahead of US  tariff changes—and lower jet fuel prices have combined to boost air cargo. With available capacity at  record levels and yields improving, the outlook for air cargo is encouraging. While April brought good  news, stresses in world trade are no secret. Shifts in trade policy, particularly in the US, are already  reshaping demand and export dynamics. Airlines will need to remain flexible as the situation develops  over the coming months," said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General. 

Several factors in the operating environment should be noted: 

  • Year-on-year, world industrial production rose 3.2% in March. Air cargo growth outpaced  global goods trade, which increased by 6.5% over the previous month. 
  • Jet fuel prices dropped 21.2% year-on-year and 4.1% month-on-month, the third consecutive  monthly decrease.  
  • The global manufacturing PMI rose to 50.5 in April, signaling expansion for the fourth  consecutive month. However, the PMI for new export orders fell 2.8 points to 47.2, remaining  below the 50 threshold for growth.

Air Cargo Demand up 5.8% in April 

April Regional Performance 

Asia-Pacific airlines saw 10.0% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in April. Capacity  increased by 9.4% year-on-year. 

North American carriers saw 4.2% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in April. Capacity  increased by 4.6% year-on-year. 

European carriers saw 2.9% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in April. Capacity increased  3.3% year-on-year. 

Middle Eastern carriers saw 2.3% year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in April, the slowest  among the regions. Capacity increased by 5.5% year-on-year. 

Latin American carriers saw a 10.1% year-on-year increase in demand growth for air cargo in April, the strongest growth among the regions. Capacity increased 8.5% year-on-year. 

African airlines saw a 4.7% year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in April. Capacity  increased by 9.7% year-on-year.  

Trade Lane Growth: All international routes experienced growth in April, except for Middle East Europe, Africa-Asia, and intra-European route. 

Trade Lane 

YOY Growth 

Notes 

Market Share of  

Industry 

Asia-North America 

+1.9% 

2 consecutive months  of growth

24.4%

 

2 Air Cargo Demand up 5.8% in April 

Europe-Asia 

+11.3% 

26 consecutive  

months of growth

20.5%

Middle East-Europe 

-4.6% 

N/A 

5.7%

Middle East-Asia 

+6.7% 

2 consecutive months of growth

7.3%

Within Asia 

+10.0% 

18 consecutive  

months of growth

7.0%

North America 

Europe

+9.6% 

15 consecutive  

months of growth

13.3%

Africa-Asia 

-7.9% 

N/A 

1.4%

Within Europe 

-8.8% 

N/A 

2.0%

 

*Share is based on full-year 2024 CTKs. 

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Crystal’s Sensational Savings Offer Delivers Up To US$4,000 Off Luxury Voyages

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Going Beyond with Dan Vaughan at Agilysys: We give people autonomy, respect, and room to grow in meaningful ways

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Air Cargo Demand up 5.8% in April 

Total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTK), rose by 5.8% compared to April  2024 levels (+6.5% for international operations). 

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for April  2025 global air cargo markets.  “Air cargo demand grew strongly in April, with volumes up 5.8% year-on-year, building on March’s  solid performance. Seasonal demand for fashion and consumer goods—front-loading ahead of US  tariff changes—and lower jet fuel prices have combined to boost air cargo. With available capacity at  record levels and yields improving, the outlook for air cargo is encouraging. While April brought good  news, stresses in world trade are no secret. Shifts in trade policy, particularly in the US, are already  reshaping demand and export dynamics. Airlines will need to remain flexible as the situation develops  over the coming months," said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General. 

Several factors in the operating environment should be noted: 

  • Year-on-year, world industrial production rose 3.2% in March. Air cargo growth outpaced  global goods trade, which increased by 6.5% over the previous month. 
  • Jet fuel prices dropped 21.2% year-on-year and 4.1% month-on-month, the third consecutive  monthly decrease.  
  • The global manufacturing PMI rose to 50.5 in April, signaling expansion for the fourth  consecutive month. However, the PMI for new export orders fell 2.8 points to 47.2, remaining  below the 50 threshold for growth.

Air Cargo Demand up 5.8% in April 

April Regional Performance 

Asia-Pacific airlines saw 10.0% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in April. Capacity  increased by 9.4% year-on-year. 

North American carriers saw 4.2% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in April. Capacity  increased by 4.6% year-on-year. 

European carriers saw 2.9% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in April. Capacity increased  3.3% year-on-year. 

Middle Eastern carriers saw 2.3% year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in April, the slowest  among the regions. Capacity increased by 5.5% year-on-year. 

Latin American carriers saw a 10.1% year-on-year increase in demand growth for air cargo in April, the strongest growth among the regions. Capacity increased 8.5% year-on-year. 

African airlines saw a 4.7% year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in April. Capacity  increased by 9.7% year-on-year.  

Trade Lane Growth: All international routes experienced growth in April, except for Middle East Europe, Africa-Asia, and intra-European route. 

Trade Lane 

YOY Growth 

Notes 

Market Share of  

Industry 

Asia-North America 

+1.9% 

2 consecutive months  of growth

24.4%

 

2 Air Cargo Demand up 5.8% in April 

Europe-Asia 

+11.3% 

26 consecutive  

months of growth

20.5%

Middle East-Europe 

-4.6% 

N/A 

5.7%

Middle East-Asia 

+6.7% 

2 consecutive months of growth

7.3%

Within Asia 

+10.0% 

18 consecutive  

months of growth

7.0%

North America 

Europe

+9.6% 

15 consecutive  

months of growth

13.3%

Africa-Asia 

-7.9% 

N/A 

1.4%

Within Europe 

-8.8% 

N/A 

2.0%

 

*Share is based on full-year 2024 CTKs. 

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Scroll to Top

slot777

slot thailand