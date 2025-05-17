Air India adds dedicated ‘Family Assistance’ check-in counters at Delhi Airport

As families gear up for summer vacations, Air India has launched dedicated ‘Family Assistance’ counters to provide support services to passengers travelling with family members, including children, elderly passengers and those who require special assistance.

Currently available at Delhi airport, this new initiative offers a one-stop solution for passengers who may require support with their baggage, seats, or even wheelchair assistance.

Family members travelling together will be greeted at the dedicated ‘Family Assistance’ counter through a personalised meet and assist initiative. Passengers can seek support for specific requirements, such as last-minute special assistance, including wheelchair provision for a member with reduced mobility (that was not requisitioned for during booking), or requesting seats close to each other (depending on seat availability if these were not blocked together during booking).