Air India adds dedicated ‘Family Assistance’ check-in counters at Delhi Airport

Airlines and Aviation
India

 

As families gear up for summer vacations, Air India has launched dedicated ‘Family Assistance’ counters to provide support services to passengers travelling with family members, including children, elderly passengers and those who require special assistance.

Currently available at Delhi airport, this new initiative offers a one-stop solution for passengers who may require support with their baggage, seats, or even wheelchair assistance.

Family members travelling together will be greeted at the dedicated ‘Family Assistance’ counter through a personalised meet and assist initiative. Passengers can seek support for specific requirements, such as last-minute special assistance, including wheelchair provision for a member with reduced mobility (that was not requisitioned for during booking), or requesting seats close to each other (depending on seat availability if these were not blocked together during booking).

By offering focussed support, the initiative helps facilitate a smooth check-in process, and prompt baggage handling, thereby minimising wait time and enhancing the on-ground experience. Family members are also provided guidance on immigration and customs queries.

For children travelling alone, who have not availed of our Unaccompanied Minor service, or for passengers with reduced mobility, assistance will be provided to help them navigate from the check-in counter to the designated boarding gate of their flight while completing all the airport formalities.

 

 

