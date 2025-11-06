Air India to Resume Direct Flights Between Delhi and Tel Aviv from Jan 2026

The Israel Ministry of Tourism is delighted to announce a significant enhancement in connectivity with the resumption of Air India’s direct flight service between New Delhi (DEL) and Tel Aviv (TLV). The service is set to relaunch on January 1, 2026, a move that is expected to provide a powerful stimulus for tourism and economic exchange between the two nations.

The restored route will see five weekly flights operating from Sunday to Thursday, utilizing the advanced Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. This direct link dramatically cuts travel time, with the average flight duration being approximately five and a half hours via a secure, shorter path over Saudi Arabia. The schedule is tailored for convenience: the flight from Tel Aviv will depart at 11:40 a.m. and arrive in Delhi at 8:50 p.m., while the flight from Delhi will depart at 7:00 a.m. and arrive in Tel Aviv at 9:55 a.m., facilitating easy onward connections.

This resumption is a pivotal moment, directly addressing the growing demand for accessible travel to Israel among Indian tourists, a key priority for the Ministry. The increased ease of travel, paired with Israel's diverse offerings - from historical sites and vibrant city life to therapeutic wellness and stunning nature - is poised to accelerate tourism.

Adding to this positive momentum, Arkia Airlines, a prominent Israeli carrier, has also expressed strong interest in reopening its direct route to India. Arkia's recent high-level meeting with the Indian Ambassador further underscores the enormous potential and desire to strengthen air connectivity, which will allow for greater exploration of destinations like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Goa. Arkia is currently evaluating the use of its long-range Airbus A321neo LR jets for these routes.

“The return of Air India’s direct flights is a genuine game-changer and a huge win for us,” said Galit Hoffman, Consul for Tourism Affairs, Israel Ministry of Tourism, India. “This direct link is our biggest priority to fuel tourism from India, making it easier than ever for Indian travellers to experience the rich culture, history and vibrant landscapes of Israel. The added interest from Arkia only confirms the market’s dynamism. We are ready to welcome Indian tourists with open arms and showcase why Israel is a must-visit destination.”

The growing interest by both Indian and Israeli carriers underscores the strong tourism potential and cultural curiosity that continues to define the India–Israel travel corridor. With seamless connectivity and renewed opportunities for leisure and business travellers alike, Israel looks forward to welcoming more visitors from India in 2026 and beyond.