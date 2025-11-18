 Air India to resume operations to mainland China with non-stop flights to Shanghai from February 2026

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Air India to resume operations to mainland China with non-stop flights to Shanghai from February 2026

Delhi-Shanghai service to operate four times weekly, starting 01 February 2026

Airlines and Aviation
India
Mumbai-Shanghai service planned for launch in 2026, subject to regulatory approvals

Air India announced the resumption of its non-stop flights between Delhi and Shanghai (PVG), effective 01 February 2026, marking Air India’s return to mainland China after nearly six years. Subject to the requisite regulatory approvals, Air India also intends to introduce non-stop flights between Mumbai and Shanghai in 2026.

Shanghai is the 48th international destination to be served by Air India group, which continues to carry more passengers internationally than any other airline in India.

Air India will operate four times a week between Delhi and Shanghai using its twin-aisle Boeing 787-8 aircraft, featuring 18 flat beds in Business Class and 238 spacious seats in Economy Class.

The reinstatement of Air India’s services to Shanghai follows recent India-China diplomatic agreements that restored the air links paused in early 2020. Air India first launched non-stop services to mainland China in October 2000.

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India, said: “The resumption of our Delhi-Shanghai services is more than a route launch. It is a bridge between two great, ancient civilisations and modern economic powerhouses. At Air India, we are happy to reconnect one of the world’s most vital air corridors, enabling travellers to pursue opportunities in business, trade, healthcare, education and culture with the comfort and warm Indian hospitality that define Air India.”

SCHEDULE OF FLIGHTS BETWEEN DELHI (DEL) AND SHANGHAI (PVG)
Effective 01 February 2026
Flight # Sector Departure Arrival Days of Operation
AI352 Delhi-Shanghai 1200 Hrs 2020 Hrs Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays
AI351 Shanghai-Delhi 2200 Hrs 0315 Hrs+1 Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays
All times are indicated in local time zones. +1indicates next day arrival.

The restored air link is expected to further boost exchanges in pharmaceuticals, technology, education, and several other spheres.

Bookings for Air India’s flights between Delhi and Shanghai are being progressively opened on all channels, including Air India’s website, mobile app, airport ticketing offices, contact centres, and through travel agents worldwide.

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Air India to resume operations to mainland China with non-stop flights to Shanghai from February 2026

Delhi-Shanghai service to operate four times weekly, starting 01 February 2026

Mumbai-Shanghai service planned for launch in 2026, subject to regulatory approvals

Air India announced the resumption of its non-stop flights between Delhi and Shanghai (PVG), effective 01 February 2026, marking Air India’s return to mainland China after nearly six years. Subject to the requisite regulatory approvals, Air India also intends to introduce non-stop flights between Mumbai and Shanghai in 2026.

Shanghai is the 48th international destination to be served by Air India group, which continues to carry more passengers internationally than any other airline in India.

Air India will operate four times a week between Delhi and Shanghai using its twin-aisle Boeing 787-8 aircraft, featuring 18 flat beds in Business Class and 238 spacious seats in Economy Class.

The reinstatement of Air India’s services to Shanghai follows recent India-China diplomatic agreements that restored the air links paused in early 2020. Air India first launched non-stop services to mainland China in October 2000.

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India, said: “The resumption of our Delhi-Shanghai services is more than a route launch. It is a bridge between two great, ancient civilisations and modern economic powerhouses. At Air India, we are happy to reconnect one of the world’s most vital air corridors, enabling travellers to pursue opportunities in business, trade, healthcare, education and culture with the comfort and warm Indian hospitality that define Air India.”

SCHEDULE OF FLIGHTS BETWEEN DELHI (DEL) AND SHANGHAI (PVG)
Effective 01 February 2026
Flight # Sector Departure Arrival Days of Operation
AI352 Delhi-Shanghai 1200 Hrs 2020 Hrs Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays
AI351 Shanghai-Delhi 2200 Hrs 0315 Hrs+1 Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays
All times are indicated in local time zones. +1indicates next day arrival.

The restored air link is expected to further boost exchanges in pharmaceuticals, technology, education, and several other spheres.

Bookings for Air India’s flights between Delhi and Shanghai are being progressively opened on all channels, including Air India’s website, mobile app, airport ticketing offices, contact centres, and through travel agents worldwide.

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top