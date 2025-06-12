Air India unlocks new shopping rewards for Maharaja Club Members across the USA and UK 

Air India announced a new partnership with Loyyal, a leader in blockchain-powered loyalty solutions. This new partnership introduces everyday rewards for Maharaja Club members, enabling them to earn Maharaja Points on purchases with popular global brands across the USA and the UK.

Maharaja Club members can now earn Maharaja Points when they shop with brands like Walmart, Victoria’s Secret, New Balance, GAP, Victorinox, and Alamowith more partners coming onboard soon to offer even more opportunities to earn and enjoy exclusive rewards.

From fashion and beauty to everyday essentials, these opportunities allow members to accumulate points on daily purchases, bringing them closer to their next rewarding travel experience with Air India when they redeem points for award flights or cabin upgrades.

Earning rates vary with each brand, offering members diverse ways to maximize their points across categories.

BRAND MAHARAJA POINTS TO EARN Walmart Up to 99 Maharaja Points for every USD 100 spent Victoria’s Secret 310 Maharaja Points for every GBP 100 spent Victorinox 300 Maharaja Points for every USD 100 spent New Balance 45 Maharaja Points for every USD 100 spent GAP 180 Maharaja Points for every USD 100 spent Alamo 64 Maharaja Points for every USD 100 spent

The offers are available on the Maharaja Club Partner Offers page on Air India’s website (https://bit.ly/MaharajaClubPartners), where members simply need to select their preferred brand to shop with, and follow the next steps.

“We’re happy to partner with Loyyal as we continue to make Maharaja Club even more rewarding for our rapidly expanding member base across the globe,” said Shailesh Kumar Singh, Head of Loyalty,

Air India. “This partnership makes it easier for our members to earn Maharaja Points on everyday essentials and shopping, without needing to fly frequently. By combining points earned from such purchases with those from flying, members can quickly unlock free flights or cabin upgrades and enjoy a transforming Air India experience.”

“We are thrilled to work with Air India to enhance the Maharaja Club experience through our expanded network of partners across the globe to enrich each member’s journey,” said Ashish Kumar Singh, CEO, Loyyal. “This initiative significantly boosts the earning potential for Maharaja Club’s members, allowing them to earn points through everyday purchases across the UK and USA. The Maharaja Club is designed to go the extra mile, ensuring members feel recognized, acknowledged, and privileged at every step. Together, we reaffirm our commitment to making every journey with Air India exceptional, enriching the daily lives of members with meaningful opportunities that ultimately enhance their travel experiences.”

Air India recently overhauled its frequent flyer programme, rebranding it to Maharaja Club and introducing a simplified new structure, more customer-friendly features, renamed tiers, and an updated identity for the programme.

With Air India being part of Star Alliance and the airline’s close cooperation with fellow Star Alliance member airlines, Maharaja Club members enjoy global recognition and benefits across the alliance’s extensive network worldwide.