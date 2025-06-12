Air New Zealand boosts long-haul travel for summer in the southern hemisphere

Air New Zealand is turning up the volume on long haul travel from October 2025 to March 2026, with more choice and comfort on key international routes.

Customers travelling to North America will have access to more than 34,000 additional seats, alongside a boost of 20,500 premium seats across the wider long haul network.

The airline is also bringing up to seven newly retrofitted 787 Dreamliners into service by the end of the year, offering a completely refreshed inflight experience from nose to tail.

Overall, the airline will operate eight percent more seats to the United States and Canada compared to the previous year, including a 15 percent increase in premium seating.

With premium demand continuing to rise, Air New Zealand is delivering, with an additional 4,300 premium seats on Asia services alone.

Catering to a strong demand for international air travel

Air New Zealand’s chief commercial officer Jeremy O'Brien remarked that New Zealanders' desire for travel is strong, and international visitor demand continues to grow.

O’Brien said: “We’re seeing strong demand, including growing popularity of our premium cabins. Customers want a more comfortable and seamless experience, and we are responding by increasing premium availability and growing flight frequencies across our long haul network.”

He added that more of the airline’s retrofitted 787 aircraft will enter service, bringing a refreshed experience to destinations such as San Francisco, Honolulu, Vancouver, and Shanghai.

He concluded with: "With strong summer demand on the horizon, we are pleased to be offering even more options to our customers, whether they are travelling for business, leisure, or reconnecting with friends and whānau.”

More flights for those heading to North America

Customers heading to the United States and Canada later this year will spot additional flights added to key routes and more opportunities to book in premium cabins:

Auckland to Los Angeles will see 11 to 12 flights per week between December and March, adding nearly 24,000 more seats than the same period last year, including an additional 6,800 premium seats.

Auckland to Houston returns stronger this summer, with Air New Zealand adding 4,500 seats between January and March.

Auckland to Vancouver maintains up to seven services per week with the larger 777 added to the schedule over the December to early February peak, just in time for the Canadian snow season. Premium seating will increase by 25 percent, including a 30 percent increase in Premium Economy and an 18 percent increase in Business Premier.

Auckland to San Francisco will see 1,800 additional seats and 2,700 more premium seats, as daily services continue into mid-February and March frequencies rise from five to six flights per week.

Increasing capacity in Asia

Customers flying to and from Asia will benefit from increased availability and schedule refinements this summer, resulting in more premium seats to key destinations: