AirAsia offers a significant fare discount for Malaysian media professionals

AirAsia and the Malaysian Ministry of Communications have teamed up to offer an exclusive 50 percent base fare discount for return flights to 57 destinations across Asean for all registered Malaysian media members.

The discount was announced on Saturday, 14th June, as Malaysia marked its National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA).

This initiative celebrates the vital role journalists play in nation-building and also serves as a gesture of appreciation for the media’s relentless dedication to delivering stories that matter.

As the airline of choice for the Malaysian people, AirAsia holds deep respect for the media’s contribution to chronicling the airline’s growth and connecting its story to the world.

A way of supporting regional unity

In line with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship this year, the offer also supports the broader goal of promoting regional unity, connectivity and cultural exchange.

With nearly a billion guests flown and one of the most comprehensive networks in the region, AirAsia remains committed to enabling easier access across Asean while supporting those who help shape the public narrative and foster greater understanding among neighbouring nations.

Capital A chief executive Tony Fernandes said: “When we first started 23 years ago with just two planes and a dream, it was the media who gave us a voice. You told our story, asked the tough questions, celebrated our wins, and stood by us through our toughest moments. We have made flying inclusive from flying 200,000 guests in our first year to now nearing one billion and all of this was made possible thanks to your support. This initiative also celebrates our joint efforts with the Ministry of Communications to honour the role of journalism in nation-building. This token of appreciation is not just from AirAsia, but from me to each of you the unsung heroes behind the headlines.”

During the same event, the airline also announced a special aircraft livery to honour prominent Malaysian journalists who have played pivotal roles in shaping the country’s media landscape and championing national narratives over the decades.

This visual tribute which will be launched towards the end of this year reflects the airline’s heartfelt appreciation for the enduring impact of Malaysian journalism and stands as a symbol of the close relationship between the media and the people they serve.