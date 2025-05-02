AirAsia scores 10/10 in 42kft.com’s global sustainability rankings

AirAsia scored a straight 10 out of 10 score in the aviation industry’s first comprehensive, data-driven sustainability audit conducted by 42kft.com.

Recognised among only 25 top-performing carriers out of 142 airlines evaluated worldwide, AirAsia’s achievement underscores its leadership in sustainable aviation.

Conducted by a platform founded by aviation industry specialists, the rigorous assessment evaluates airlines on the basis of nine criteria.

These include fleet modernisation, adoption of cutting-edge technologies, implementation of fuel efficiency innovations, investment in next generation fuel sources, carbon offsetting initiatives, and transparent sustainability reporting.

Beyond mere pledges

42kft.com chief executive Geoffrey Thomas lauded AirAsia’s performance in the audit.

Thomas said: “AirAsia’s standout performance reflects its sweeping commitment to sustainability across fleet renewal, alternative fuels, waste reduction and more. The AirAsia Group scores exceptionally well across every environmental metric. It is without doubt one of the global leaders in eco-conscious aviation.”

With regard to the significance of the audit, Thomas explained that the assessment goes beyond vague climate pledges to measure real-world action.

He said: “Pledges such as ‘Net Zero by 2050’ are considered baseline expectations, not distinguishing factors. With these rankings, we are honouring real, measurable commitments to reducing carbon emissions.”

AirAsia’s chief sustainability officer Yap Mun Ching expressed the airline’s gratitude for the recognition by saying: “This accolade validates the breadth of our sustainability efforts, acknowledging not just our achievements but also the unique challenges we navigate in our region. From adapting to diverse regulatory frameworks to balancing global standards with local realities, our approach has been both strategic and inclusive.”

Yap further highlighted AirAsia’s leadership role in shaping sustainable aviation policy, including chairing Malaysia’s National Task Force on Carbon Offset and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) and serving as a technical expert on the International Civil Aviation Organization’s working group on CORSIA.

She said: “We actively engage stakeholders across the transport and environmental sectors to align industry practices with climate goals. On the global stage, we advocate for regional perspectives in multilateral forums to ensure equitable and effective sustainability policies.”

Findings from the 2024 sustainability report

The 42kft.com announcement coincides with the release of the Capital A’s Sustainability Report 2024, detailing AirAsia’s strides in reducing its environmental footprint.

Key highlights include: