AirAsia X to mark 18th anniversary with a major sale

In celebration of its upcoming 18th anniversary, AirAsia X (AAX) offers travelers the chance to explore exciting destinations at unbeatable prices.

From now until AAX’s birthday on Sunday, 2nd November, fares to all of the airline’s routes are on sale starting from RM338 for travel till 30th November 2026 via airasia.com or the AirAsia MOVE app.

Intrepid travellers can fly affordably to Taipei, Beijing, Sydney, Tokyo, Seoul, Almaty as well as to AAX’s newest ventures Tashkent and Istanbul, whilst enjoying an additional 18 percent off on Value Pack bookings which includes meals, travel insurance, seat selection and more.

Stronger over time

Since its inception in 2007, AAX has transformed the travel landscape by connecting more than 50 million guests across 21 medium-haul routes in Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Europe and beyond.

In line with its growth strategy, AAX has successfully launched several new routes in the past two years, including to Almaty, Kazakhstan which marked its first venture into Central Asia, followed by Tashkent, Uzbekistan and Istanbul, Türkiye.

Today, AAX remains focused on exploring new routes and increasing connectivity based on demand and market potential, positioning itself as a key player in medium-haul, low-cost travel.