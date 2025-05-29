AirHelp Launches ‘AirHelp Flight and Claim Tracker’

AirHelp, the travel tech company supporting passengers with flight disruptions, announces the launch of its new AirHelp Flight and Claim Tracker. As the first unlimited, free flight-tracking app on the market, the platform serves as an essential travel companion for passengers navigating an increasingly disrupted travel landscape this summer and beyond.

Speaking on the new app, Tomasz Pawliszyn, CEO at AirHelp said: “Flight disruptions are an increasing concern for passengers, especially as we approach the summer season. Our mission has always been to advocate for passengers, and with this new app, we are taking that commitment to the next level. Passengers now have access to an all-in-one tool that keeps them informed in real-time, helps them navigate flight disruptions or lost luggage, and ensures they can easily claim for compensation they are rightfully owed. As the industry continues to face uncertainty, our app is available to support passengers and streamline their travel experience.”

Unlimited Flight Tracking & Real-Time Compensation Alerts

Flight disruptions are on the rise, with over 287 million passengers across Europe affected by delays and cancellations in 2024. AirHelp’s new app is designed to put passengers back in control, transforming their travel experience from one of uncertainty to confidence. With unlimited real-time flight tracking, instant compensation alerts, and built-in options for extra protection and insurance, the app keeps passengers informed, protected, and a step ahead of disruptions.

Navigating air passenger rights can be overwhelming, and most passengers are unaware of when they are eligible for compensation or how to claim it. AirHelp’s app changes that, turning any smartphone into a personal passenger rights assistant. It alerts users the moment they qualify for compensation and guides them through the process. With a free eligibility check for flights from the past three years, the app ensures passengers can easily claim what they are rightfully owed.

Features for Effortless Travel

The AirHelp Flight and Claim Tracker is packed with several smart features to make travel easier and more connected for passengers. It includes live updates on gate changes, flight delays or cancellations and baggage belt numbers. The app syncs seamlessly with calendars and gmail to import both past and upcoming flights, making it easier to stay organised.

Travellers can enjoy added peace of mind with extra protection, comfort, and dedicated assistance throughout their journey. Passengers can simply add AirHelp+ protection via the app to cover flight delays, cancellations, or baggage issues, ensuring they are not only supported during disruptions but are compensated quickly without hassle. AirHelp+ administers these insurance payouts within hours, which is on top of the compensation passengers can also claim for.