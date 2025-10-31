 Amadeus South Asia partners with ProXpense to enhances AI-Led Corporate Management Suite

Amadeus South Asia partners with ProXpense to enhances AI-Led Corporate Management Suite

Technology
Global
Representative Image

Amadeus South Asia, the world’s largest Global Distribution System (GDS) and a pioneer in travel technology solutions, announced a strategic partnership with ProXpense, an AI-driven Travel & Expense management platform.

The collaboration strengthens Amadeus South Asia’s AI-led corporate management and efficiency suite by integrating ProXpense’s advanced expense automation capabilities. Amadeus South Asia will  explore each ProXpense startup ecosystem and leverage any innovative feature  to design corporate solutions for  bringing greater efficiency and intelligence to corporate travel and expense management.

By combining Amadeus South Asia’s prowess in Travel technology with ProXpense’s automated expense workflows, the partnership will enable seamless integration of booking, compliance, and reimbursement processes. The joint roadmap will focus on creating solutions for corporate travel that reduce operational costs, improve policy adherence, and deliver enhanced value to corporates and Travel Management Companies (TMCs).

This partnership represents a significant step in reshaping how businesses approach travel and spend management, building on Amadeus South Asia’s vision to deliver future-ready solutions that drive efficiency, transparency, and innovation across the corporate travel ecosystem.

“Corporates today are looking for solutions that not only reduce costs but also simplify compliance and elevate the employee experience,” said Sandeep Dwivedi, Managing Director, Travel Sellers India & Sub-Continent, Amadeus. “Our collaboration with ProXpense afacilitates intelligent automation into the heart of corporate travel management, enabling smarter, more seamless journeys for our customers.”

Echoing this sentiment , Himanshu Singh, Founder & CEO of ProXpense, added, “We are proud to join hands with Amadeus South Asia to extend the reach of our AI-led automation capabilities. By aligning our strengths, we will redefine efficiency in travel booking, policy compliance, and expense management, creating measurable value for corporates worldwide.”

With this collaboration, Amadeus South Asia takes a significant step toward reshaping corporate travel and expense management, combining its global infrastructure with ProXpense’s cutting-edge technology to drive efficiency, transparency, and innovation in the region and beyond.

 

