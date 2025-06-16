ANA enhances In-Flight Internet Service

All Nippon Airways (ANA) Japan’s largest and 5-Star airline for 12 consecutive years, announced enhancements of its in-flight internet service by offering expanded capabilities on domestic and international routes to provide customers with a more fulfilling experience on board.

In 2024, ANA began offering complimentary in-flight service for Business Class passengers on international routes, as well as free text messaging for Premium Economy and Economy Class passengers. To enhance the customer experience, ANA will expand complimentary in-flight internet service on both domestic and international routes.

“To offer our passengers a superior travel journey, ANA is leveraging the latest technology for their inflight experience,” said Tomoji Ishii, Executive Vice President, Customer Experience of ANA. “By expanding our capabilities, including video streaming and complimentary access, we are giving travelers more opportunities to stay connected and entertained onboard.”

Domestic Routes

ANA will expand its in-flight internet service capabilities to include video streaming1, enabled by a significant increase in communication bandwidth between the aircraft and satellite. The enhanced service will be available on all domestic aircraft as well as on A320neo international aircraft,2 effective June 13. The service was previously limited to web browsing and email.

International Routes

In-flight internet service on B767-300ER, which had been temporarily suspended, will resume sequentially in August3 after receiving upgrades with the latest in-flight internet equipment from Viasat. After these upgrades, high-speed in-flight internet service, including video viewing via streaming, will be available free of charge in all classes.

Additionally, ANA will equip its future international aircraft and renovate existing aircraft, excluding B767- 300ERs, with the latest in-flight internet equipment. By the end of 2030, free, high-speed internet will be available in all classes on 80% or more of its international fleet.