 ANA enhances In-Flight Internet Service

ANA enhances In-Flight Internet Service

In addition to web browsing and email accessibility, video viewing services such as YouTube  are now available on nearly all domestic aircraft. 

Airlines and Aviation
Japan

All Nippon Airways (ANA) Japan’s largest and 5-Star airline for 12 consecutive  years, announced  enhancements of its in-flight internet service by offering expanded capabilities on  domestic and international routes to provide customers with a more fulfilling experience on board. 

In 2024, ANA began offering complimentary in-flight service for Business Class passengers on  international routes, as well as free text messaging for Premium Economy and Economy Class passengers. To enhance the customer experience, ANA will expand complimentary in-flight internet  service on both domestic and international routes.

“To offer our passengers a superior travel journey, ANA is leveraging the latest technology for their inflight  experience,” said Tomoji Ishii, Executive Vice President, Customer Experience of ANA. “By expanding our  capabilities, including video streaming and complimentary access, we are giving travelers more  opportunities to stay connected and entertained onboard.”

Domestic Routes 

ANA will expand its in-flight internet service capabilities to include video streaming1, enabled by a  significant increase in communication bandwidth between the aircraft and satellite. The enhanced service will be available on all domestic aircraft as well as on A320neo international aircraft,2 effective June 13. The service was previously limited to web browsing and email.

International Routes 

In-flight internet service on B767-300ER, which had been temporarily suspended, will resume sequentially  in August3 after receiving upgrades with the latest in-flight internet equipment from Viasat. After these  upgrades, high-speed in-flight internet service, including video viewing via streaming, will be available free  of charge in all classes.

Additionally, ANA will equip its future international aircraft and renovate existing aircraft, excluding B767- 300ERs, with the latest in-flight internet equipment. By the end of 2030, free, high-speed internet will be  available in all classes on 80% or more of its international fleet.

 

