All Nippon Airways (ANA) will launch a new selection of Japanese sake starting 1 March. This exclusive selection will be available in all classes on ANA international flights, in Premium Class on domestic flights and at the “ANA SUITE LOUNGE” and “ANA LOUNGE”*.

* ANA SUITE LOUNGE: For both international and domestic flights

* ANA LOUNGE: For international flights

* ANA SUITE LOUNGE or ANA LOUNGE in Honolulu are not included

A total of 53 choices have been carefully selected under the expertise of Yasuyuki Kitahara, ANA’s sake advisor who is a member of “THE CONNOISSEURS” and Food & Beverage Manager at the DoubleTree by Hilton Tokyo Ariake. The new collection features a diverse range, including rare choices for the avid sake enthusiasts and a variety of flavors suited for first-time sake drinkers.

ANA serves seasonal meals paired with sake selected to complement the menu, offering a distinctly Japanese dining experience.

“Sake is more than just a beverage—it’s a symbol of Japan’s rich cultural heritage. By offering this diverse selection onboard and in our lounges, we hope to share the essence of Japanese craftsmanship with our passengers around the world,” said Tomoji Ishii, Executive Vice President of Customer Experience Management and Planning of ANA. “Partnering with Yasuyuki Kitahara and leveraging his expertise ensures that every bottle in our selection upholds the highest standards of quality and authenticity.”