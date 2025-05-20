ANA to offer new fares and standardized rules

All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan’s largest and 5-Star airline for 12 consecutive years, announced it will streamline and enhance the passenger experience by integrating its domestic and international flight systems, renewing Japan-domestic fares and standardizing booking and boarding rules across all flights to create a more seamless passenger journey.
“At ANA we are dedicated to providing our customers with the best possible travel experience, and these changes reflect that commitment,” said Keiji Omae, Executive Vice President of Customer Experience. “By integrating our systems, introducing new fare options and standardizing key rules, we are creating a more enjoyable and seamless journey for both our domestic and international passengers. These enhancements will make travel with ANA even more convenient and attractive.”
New Japan Domestic Fares
To better meet customers’ diversifying needs and improve usability for both domestic and international passengers, ANA is revising its fare structure. The new format will clearly present differences in price and ancillary services for each fare.
ANA will offer three new, easy-to-understand fare options to meet various needs of passengers: “Standard,” “Flex” and “Simple.” The “Standard” fare includes basic ancillary services such as advance seat reservation and upgrade eligibility. Passengers can also change their flights after purchase for a fee. This option is available for purchase up to one day before departure. “Flex” fares offer maximum flexibility, allowing purchases up to the day of departure and free changes, even on the same day as departure. The “Simple” fare is designed for cost-conscious travelers who require minimal additional services and can be purchased up to one day before departure.
In addition to one-way fares, ANA will introduce round-trip fares, though some restrictions will apply. Customers flying round-trip can enjoy more economical pricing by selecting this option. Connecting flights through ANA-designated points now have layovers of up to 24 hours, providing customers with a wider range of flight options than ever before.
“Standard”, “Flex”, and “Simple” fares, which are linked to seat availability forecasts, offer a wider range of fare options so that the lowest fare is applied based on the timing of passenger’s reservation and the congestion of the flight.
Upgrades using miles will be available, alongside upgrade fees and upgrade points. Principal conditions for upgrade include all passengers included in the reservation must be upgraded together; passengers must have already reserved and purchased an eligible Economy Class ticket for the flight they wish to upgrade; and Premium Class seats must be available at the time of the changeover request. Upgrades can be requested on the ANA website or at the Domestic Airport Counter in Japan, only on the day of boarding.
Customers traveling with infants must apply through the ANA Domestic Reservations/Information Center.
|Payment method
|Available time
|Credit cards
|From 24 hours prior to departure time to 20 minutes before departure time
|Upgrade points or
miles
|From 0:00 a.m. (Japan time), 27 days prior to the departure date to 20 minutes prior to the departure time
Flight Awards
New connecting itineraries will be available for ANA Domestic Flight Awards. The Required Mileage Chart for “4 Sectors Involving Okinawa’s Outlying Islands” will be discontinued for flights boarding on or after May 18, 2026. Furthermore, for ANA International Flight Awards and ANA Partner Airline Flight Awards, one way itineraries will become available for reservations and ticketing starting June 24, 2025, in addition to existing round-trip options.
New Reservation and Boarding Rules
As announced in February 2023, between fiscal years 2025 and 2026, ANA plans to integrate its domestic passenger service system with the international passenger service system provided by Amadeus. As a result, various rules for Japan-domestic and international flights will be standardized starting with reservations for flights boarding on or after May 19, 2026. Some rules will still differ between domestic and international flights.
Part of these key rules includes applying the same Conditions of Carriage for Passenger Baggage to both Japan-domestic and international flights. As part of this alignment, passenger names will be recorded using the Hepburn Roman alphabet instead of katakana, and the age limit for infants will be redefined as one year old and under. Additionally, children above two years old will be required to have a reserved seat, and the ANA Junior Pilot Service1 will be available for children aged five and older.
The changes also extend to non-ANA Mileage Club members, who will now be able to use the online seat reservation service2, and the amount of free checked baggage will be based on the number of pieces. The validity period of the ANA Domestic Flights Shareholder Discount Card will be extended to one and a half years, with shareholders required to register their shareholder discount number and password for ticket purchases. Some additional services and procedures related to boarding, such as check-in procedures for code-share flights, will be changed3 as well. Further details can be found on the ANA website.
By offering easy-to-understand fares tailored to both Japan-domestic and international customers, and standardizing reservation and boarding rules, ANA will provide a seamless and enhanced travel experience. These changes will benefit all passengers, including those utilizing various services and making connections at the airport. ANA remains committed to quickly adapting to global market changes and evolving customer needs by introducing attractive, next-generation services.