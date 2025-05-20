ANA to offer new fares and standardized rules

By offering easy-to-understand fares tailored to both Japan-domestic and international customers, and standardizing reservation and boarding rules, ANA will provide a seamless and enhanced travel experience.

All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan’s largest and 5-Star airline for 12 consecutive years, announced it will streamline and enhance the passenger experience by integrating its domestic and international flight systems, renewing Japan-domestic fares and standardizing booking and boarding rules across all flights to create a more seamless passenger journey. “At ANA we are dedicated to providing our customers with the best possible travel experience, and these changes reflect that commitment,” said Keiji Omae, Executive Vice President of Customer Experience. “By integrating our systems, introducing new fare options and standardizing key rules, we are creating a more enjoyable and seamless journey for both our domestic and international passengers. These enhancements will make travel with ANA even more convenient and attractive.” New Japan Domestic Fares To better meet customers’ diversifying needs and improve usability for both domestic and international passengers, ANA is revising its fare structure. The new format will clearly present differences in price and ancillary services for each fare. ANA will offer three new, easy-to-understand fare options to meet various needs of passengers: “Standard,” “Flex” and “Simple.” The “Standard” fare includes basic ancillary services such as advance seat reservation and upgrade eligibility. Passengers can also change their flights after purchase for a fee. This option is available for purchase up to one day before departure. “Flex” fares offer maximum flexibility, allowing purchases up to the day of departure and free changes, even on the same day as departure. The “Simple” fare is designed for cost-conscious travelers who require minimal additional services and can be purchased up to one day before departure. In addition to one-way fares, ANA will introduce round-trip fares, though some restrictions will apply. Customers flying round-trip can enjoy more economical pricing by selecting this option. Connecting flights through ANA-designated points now have layovers of up to 24 hours, providing customers with a wider range of flight options than ever before. “Standard”, “Flex”, and “Simple” fares, which are linked to seat availability forecasts, offer a wider range of fare options so that the lowest fare is applied based on the timing of passenger’s reservation and the congestion of the flight.