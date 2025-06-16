 Antara Cruises Launches New Shorter Journeys Tailored for Indian Travellers

Antara Cruises Launches New Shorter Journeys Tailored for Indian Travellers

Pioneering heritage river cruising now closer to home

Antara Cruises is expanding its footprint within the domestic market. With growing interest among Indian travellers for shorter yet immersive experiences, Antara Cruises now pleased to announce the launch of new itineraries thoughtfully curated for Indian audiences seeking meaningful getaways rich in heritage, nature, and comfort.

While traditionally favoured by international guests and for longer journeys, Antara Cruises is now enhancing its offerings with flexible itineraries, making river cruising more accessible and appealing to Indian travellers who prefer weekend escapes or extended cultural immersions.

Introducing the New Routes:

Creeks & Crocodiles, Gupti - Dangamal – Gupti (2 Nights/3 Days starts from 2nd August 2025)

Lying along the Bay of Bengal coast, Bhitarkanika – often called the ‘mini-Amazon’ – is India’s second-largest mangrove ecosystem. Embark at Gupti, a scenic village about 3.5 hours from Bhubaneswar. The cruise includes a village walk, traditional Odia dinner, and a full-day sail to Dangamal, where guests can spot estuarine crocodiles, spotted deer, monitor lizards, wild boars, Indian pythons, rhesus macaques, and a variety of birds. A visit to the forest’s Orientation Centre is included before returning to Gupti.

Mangrove Majesty, Gupti - Dangamal - Habali Kathi - Gupti (3 Nights/4 Days starts from 4th August 2025)

A more enriching exploration of Bhitarkanika National Park, this extended itinerary sails beyond Dangamal to Habali Kathi. The journey includes guided nature walks, tranquil riverscapes, and opportunities to spot rare species in their natural habitat.

Kolkata - Mayapur, Upstream (3 Nights/4 Days starts from 15th September 2025)

A serene sail along the Hooghly River from Kolkata to Mayapur, with stops at Bandel and Kalna. Highlights include the historic Hooghly Imambara, Rajbari Temple Complex, and the sacred ISKCON headquarters in Mayapur.

Mayapur - Kolkata, Downstream (3 Nights/4 Days starts from 18th September 2025)

Begins with a visit to the iconic ISKCON temple complex in Mayapur, followed by Guptipara, a rural town known for its paddy fields and Himsagar mangoes. Explore Vaishnav temples with exquisite terracotta work, witness Jacquard and Jamdani saree weaving in Fulia, and then continue to the French colonial town of Chandernagore and the Danish heritage sites in Serampore.

On these new routes, Raj Singh, Founder and Chairman of Antara Cruises, stated: "Over the years, we’ve had the privilege of hosting travellers from around the world. Now, we’re seeing growing interest from Indian travellers seeking shorter, meaningful getaways that go beyond the conventional. These new voyages are designed to meet that need, combining cultural richness, flexible durations, and the signature elegance of every Antara journey. We’re excited to welcome more Indian guests aboard."

These additions aim to align with the evolving preferences of Indian travellers - with departures scheduled weekly, custom-curated experiences, and all-inclusive stays aboard the company’s boutique ships and catamarans.

 

