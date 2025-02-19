In a significant move to elevate river tourism and maritime infrastructure in India, Antara Cruises has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the West Bengal Transport Department at the prestigious Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2025. The agreement cements Antara Cruises’ commitment to investing ₹800 crore over the next five years to expand luxury river cruise services, develop shipbuilding facilities, and position West Bengal as India’s premier river tourism hub.

Raj Singh, Founder & Chairman of Antara Cruises – Heritage River Journeys Pvt. Ltd., stated: “West Bengal boasts some of the most stunning river routes, rich in history, culture, and natural beauty. This collaboration with the government allows us to fully harness the potential of river tourism, providing travelers with exceptional experiences while generating employment, supporting local communities, and fostering sustainable tourism. Our focus goes beyond luxury travel – we aim to cultivate a prosperous and responsible river economy.”

Having already invested ₹200 crore in the state, Antara Cruises currently operates luxury voyages from Kolkata to Dhaka, Guwahati, Assam, Patna, and Varanasi. With this fresh investment, the company will construct new cruise vessels at Kolkata’s shipyards, leveraging Indian shipbuilding expertise to modernise the maritime sector while preserving the rich heritage of river navigation.

Transforming West Bengal into a Global River Tourism Hub

The investment is expected to generate thousands of jobs, with 70-80% of employment opportunities for local skilled workers and labourers, fostering economic empowerment and regional growth. Antara Cruises is also developing shipbuilding infrastructure, further strengthening West Bengal’s standing in river-based tourism and transport innovation.

This agreement is part of a broader initiative, with the West Bengal government signing three MoUs during BGBS 2025 with Antara Cruises, and two other companies of which two focus on clean and sustainable mobility solutions. The Transport Department will support Antara Cruises’ expansion by granting access to existing jetties and potentially leasing additional jetties to accommodate the growing fleet, ensuring seamless operations for the company’s river cruises.

A Vision for Sustainable and Responsible Tourism

Antara Cruises has always placed sustainability at the heart of its operations. The company has implemented sewage treatment plants, RO water purification systems, and waste management protocols while actively reducing single-use plastics to ensure its cruises operate with minimal environmental impact. By integrating sustainable tourism practices, Antara Cruises is not just offering luxury experiences but is also safeguarding India’s river ecosystems and cultural heritage for future generations.