Airports of Thailand (AOT) reported a net profit of 19.18 billion baht for fiscal 2024, up 118% from the 8.79 billion baht profit in the same period of the previous year.

From October 2023 to September 2024, the total number of flights reached 732,688, a 14.5% increase year-over-year. This included 416,187 international flights and 316,501 domestic flights.

Passenger numbers totaled 119.29 million, up 19.2% compared to the previous year, comprising 72.67 million international passengers and 46.62 million domestic passengers.

Revenue from sales and services rose by 18.98 billion baht, or 39.4%, driven by a 39.2% increase in aviation-related revenue (up by 8.73 billion baht) and a 39.6% rise in non-aviation-related revenue (up by 10.25 billion baht). These gains were attributed to the higher number of flights and passengers. Other income increased by 401.91 million baht, or 131.9%.

Total expenses rose by 6.28 billion baht, or 18.3%, primarily due to higher depreciation and amortization, employee benefits, external service fees, repair and maintenance expenses, and other operational costs. In contrast, financial costs declined by 133.65 million baht, or 4.6%.

Income tax expenses increased by 2.67 billion baht, or 119.4%, reflecting the higher profitability during the fiscal year.