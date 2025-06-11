 Asokan Sathurayar is Travelex’s new retail director for Australia and New Zealand

Asokan Sathurayar is Travelex’s new retail director for Australia and New Zealand

Sathurayar’s appointment is expected to accelerate the company’s next stage of regional retail growth

Foreign Exchange
Oceania

Foreign exchange firm Travelex announced that Asokan Sathurayar is its new retail director in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ.)

Sathurayar’s appointment is expected to accelerate the company’s next stage of regional retail growth.

Travelex’s chief customer officer Simon Jackson said: "Asokan brings deep retail expertise to Travelex, at a time when our customer expectations are rapidly evolving across both physical and digital channels. His appointment reflects our commitment to offering our customers a seamless, convenient omnichannel experience driven by operational agility. With an increasing number of travellers planning ahead to acquire travel money, Asokan is well placed to drive growth of our physical, online and partner distribution channels across the region.”

Sathurayar’s appointment is timely, particularly because Travelex is currently in a growth phase.

The company recently relaunched a new store in Chadstone Shopping Centre, Australia’s largest shopping destination, which attracts more than 400,000 visitors each year.

More recently, Travelex renewed its partnership with Australia Post, Australia’s largest retail network, providing travel money services to customers across 3,200 Australian post offices.

Two decades of experience

The new retail director joins Travelex with over two decades of experience in senior retail leadership roles across ANZ, including 15 years at Luxottica, where he played a key role with renowned brands such as Sunglass Hut and Oakley. 

Most recently, he led high-performing teams and drove transformational change as Head of Retail at Dusk Australasia.

As retail director, Sathurayar’s work centres on delivering retail excellence, driving regional business growth and enhancing team performance. 

His remit will include overseeing Travelex’s regional portfolio of foreign currency services, including both cash and pre-paid travel money solutions, as well as the network of more than 125 stores and 70 ATMs located across key travel and retail hubs.

Sathurayar will also be driving the evolution of Travelex’s omni-channel delivery and distribution network, which includes home delivery, click and collect and retail distribution partnerships.

