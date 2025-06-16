Atlas Ocean Voyages honours military personnel with special offers

Yacht expedition company Atlas Ocean Voyages honours military personnel throughout the globe by offering special savings of up to 20 percent for bookings made by 30th June.

This discount applies to over 30 selected sailings departing from June, 2025, to March, 2026, including voyages throughout Europe, the Arctic and Antarctica.

Aside from great savings on voyages, qualified individuals are also in for special Explorer’s Choice bonuses like air credits, hotel stays or unlimited WiFi if they book by 30th June.

Under the Explorer’s Choice offer, guests can choose from three options: a US$1000 per stateroom air credit; a pre-expedition hotel and land package; or enhanced unlimited WiFi.

Guests booking a stateroom can select one of the complimentary amenities, while those booking a suite can choose two.

Partners in exploration

The offer for military personnel is available through Australian small ship cruise specialist, Cruise Traveller, Atlas Ocean Voyages’ exclusive representative in the country.

The ongoing offer applies to all former, active, reserve and retired military service members worldwide plus their spouses, and surviving qualified spouses.

Official forms of military identification are required and the offer is subject to availability.

Applicable sailings change and the current valid departures and savings are available until 30th June and may be combined with the Explorer’s Choice offer.

Along with the military savings and Explorer’s Choice bonus, applicable voyages under the offer include a ten-night cultural expedition aboard World Voyager from Amsterdam to Dublin on 1st October and an 11-night Antarctic polar expedition aboard World Navigator from Ushuaia on 20th November.