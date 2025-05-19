Averill Hospitality unveils plans to remodel, rename, and rebrand The Pine Lodge as ‘Whitefish Riverfront Hotel’

Whitefish-based, family-owned Averill Hospitality, whose portfolio already includes two of Whitefish’s most celebrated properties – The Lodge at Whitefish Lake and The Firebrand Hotel – has announced plans to remodel, rename, and rebrand The Pine Lodge as Whitefish Riverfront Hotel.

Phase one of renovations is already underway at the property, which Averill Hospitality acquired in October 2024. These upgrades are expected to be completed in June, ahead of the busy summer travel season.

As the new name implies, Whitefish Riverfront Hotel boasts an ideal location along the Whitefish River, just blocks from downtown and conveniently located for accessing Glacier National Park, Whitefish Lake, and Whitefish Mountain Resort. Bringing together modern comfort and the authentic charm of the Montana mountain lifestyle, Whitefish Riverfront Hotel is guided by the vision of affordable luxury. The rebranded hotel will still offer guests that deep connection to Whitefish’s natural beauty, culture, and welcoming spirit with an elevated twist.

“The heart and spirit of the property will remain at the core, with thoughtful, modern upgrades and new amenities that enhance the sense of community and place our

guests have come to love,” says Brian Averill, President of Averill Hospitality. “The first phase of improvements began in March and is on track for completion by mid-June. Phase two will commence this fall. It’s an exciting time, and we look forward to welcoming guests to a refreshed and elevated experience at this popular property.”

Working in collaboration with award-winning Colorado-based OZ Architecture – whose notable projects include the Telluride Four Seasons, Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, and The Stockman Hotel in Steamboat Springs – the transformation touches nearly every aspect of the guest experience while maintaining the warm, approachable personality that has defined The Pine Lodge for years.