The airline reaffirms its commitment to enhancing Barranquilla’s connectivity with over 120 weekly direct flights to and from Bogotá, Cali, Medellín, and Miami.

Avianca is proud to announce that it has been named the official airline of the Barranquilla Carnival, reinforcing its deep-rooted connection with the city where it was founded more than 105 years ago.

Throughout March, the airline will offer more than 120 weekly direct flights between Bogotá, Cali, Medellín, and Miami to Barranquilla, ensuring that travelers can easily join the festivities, which will take place during the first four days of the month.

Additionally, Avianca’s network of over 150 routes enables passengers from multiple destinations to seamlessly reach Barranquilla. Frequent points of origin include Spain, France, and the United Kingdom from Europe, as well as the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, El Salvador, Curaçao, Costa Rica, Panama, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, and Argentina from across the Americas.

“For Avianca, it is an honor to be part of such an iconic celebration as the Barranquilla Carnival. Our airline was born in this city, and we feel deeply connected to its people and traditions. We want everyone to experience this unique event, which is why we are offering our extensive route network and actively participating in the carnival’s official program,” said Ana María Copete, Director of Commercial Development at Avianca.

Under the concept “We fly so you can say: ‘Those who live it, enjoy it!’”, Avianca invites both Colombian and international travelers to experience the Barranquilla Carnival through the following weekly direct flights: