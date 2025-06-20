AYANA Bali eliminates 52 tons of plastic waste annually

In celebration of World Environment Day 2025, AYANA Bali, the island’s largest integrated resort destination, is reaffirming its commitment to sustainability by announcing a major milestone: since 2023, the resort has eliminated single-use plastic amenities from all guest rooms, reducing an estimated 52 tons of plastic waste annually.

This initiative aligns with this year’s World Environment Day theme calling for collective action to end plastic pollution and reflects AYANA’s dedication to nature-inspired hospitality. “Luxury should never come at the cost of the environment,” says Giordano Faggioli, General Manager of AYANA Bali. “Along with strengthening our diverse range of environmental initiatives, by removing single-use plastic amenities we are taking tangible steps toward a cleaner, more sustainable future for Bali and beyond.”

The reduction is based on 2024 guest data from AYANA Resort and RIMBA by AYANA, where each room night previously generated 88 grams of plastic amenities. Based on last year’s total overnight stays, this translates to approximately 52 tons of plastic eliminated annually.

Further plastic reductions include using glass bottles for drinking water, transitioning to biodegradable wooden keycards, and serving takeaway meals in compostable paper-based containers.

AYANA Bali’s sustainability efforts extend far beyond plastic reduction. Water is sustainably sourced from deep wells, with plans to add sea water reverse osmosis (SWRO) treatment. Meanwhile, reverse osmosis is already used for cooking water to minimize environmental impact.

Food sourcing prioritizes local producers, with over 81% of food locally sourced at RIMBA and more than 57% at AYANA Resort and AYANA Segara.

Waste management at the resort includes converting used cooking oil into biodiesel through a partnership with Green School Bali, which supports its Biobus program used in Green Camp mangrove planting activities. Garden waste is composted and averages six tons monthly, while an on-site wastewater treatment system recycles all wastewater for irrigation.

Renewable energy is harnessed through solar panels, resulting in approximately a 15% reduction in electricity usage at AYANA Segara. Additional solar installations are planned through the end of 2025.

The resort’s biodiversity and climate resilience initiatives include an on-site bee farm producing black honey every three months, supported by 21 flower species cultivated throughout the property. AYANA Bali is also constructing retaining walls and breakwaters to protect vulnerable coastal landscapes.

“AYANA Bali is proud to currently hold Silver EarthCheck certification, an internationally recognized benchmark for sustainability in tourism that covers environmental, social, and economic aspects,” says Faggioli. “We are actively preparing to achieve Gold certification, which will further demonstrate our commitment to continuous improvement and responsible hospitality.”

This year’s World Environment Day falls two months before nearly 175 United Nations member states — including Indonesia — reconvene to advance negotiations on a landmark global treaty to end plastic pollution. As the world prepares for these crucial talks, AYANA Bali stands as a real-world example of sustainable transformation in the hospitality industry — showing that every action, big or small, counts.