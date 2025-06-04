Ayushmann Khurrana stars in Agoda’s AI Vacation Planner in India

Digital travel platform, Agoda, has unveiled a one-of-a-kind AI Vacation Planner for Indian travellers as part of its latest marketing stunt. The travel planner, which will be available for a limited time only on a special campaign website, is built with Google’s AI technology and experiments with a new way of visual travel planning. Bollywood star and Agoda brand ambassador, Ayushmann Khurrana, features in this AI-powered marketing stunt and takes on the new role of charismatic "Chief Wellness Officer," Vacaywala.

The campaign is slated to run for a limited time only, with the AI Travel Planner being accessible via AgodaVacationPlanner.com until 30 June. In the videos generated by the AI Travel Planner, Ayushmann Khurrana provides stress-free and budget-friendly travel solutions. Taking on the new role of Mr. Vacaywala, the Bollywood star presents hyper-personalized itineraries and even addresses travelers by their first name.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared, “Travel is all about discovery and inspiration. Agoda’s use of AI to create personalized recommendations and stunning visuals makes it easier for people to dream, plan, and book their next adventure. And the best part is that we take away the stress of putting together an itinerary, because we do it for you! It’s amazing to see AI bring such creativity to life and I’m proud to be part of this innovation.”

Agoda’s AI Travel Planner was created in collaboration with Google. The combination of Google Gemini and Imagen, with Agoda’s global inventory, delivers customized destination and itinerary suggestions based on travelers’ personal needs and desires.

This means Indian travelers can get a tailor made itinerary in a matter of seconds and receive additional discounts in the process, without having to go through the over 5 million holiday properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities that are available on Agoda’s platform.

Gaurav Malik, Country Director India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal at Agoda, shared, "Imagine travel planning that's as exciting and smooth as the journey itself. That's what we've achieved by blending Google's advanced AI models with Ayushmann Khurrana's dynamic Mr. Vacaywala. On the campaign website AgodaVacationPlanner.com, we've redefined the travel planning experience to be both personal and inspiring, and we're absolutely thrilled to make this available to Indian travelers this month!"

How it works:

The AI Travel Planner leverages the advanced natural language understanding capabilities of Gemini to understand traveler preferences and intent, and draws upon Agoda’s extensive inventory of destinations, attractions, restaurants, accommodations, activities, transportation options and more to generate detailed itineraries and personalized recommendations.

Imagen brings this all to life by turning the itinerary into a beautifully presented, interactive, and visually rich travel itinerary.

Mr. Vacaywala summarizes and narrates the day-to-day itinerary with text-to-speech AI.

Agoda travelers can get their dream itineraries within seconds and easily download and share them with travel companions.

“At Google, we believe in empowering visionaries to transform industries. Our collaboration with Agoda is a perfect example, as we collectively embark on a journey to truly reimagine travel – moving beyond simple bookings to instantly personalized, vividly inspiring journeys for every traveler, powered by advanced AI,” said Pulkit Lambah, Industry Head for Travel, Google Asia Pacific.

The campaign aims to reach multiple travel-type personas in a precise way using Google AI infused YouTube and Google Ad platforms, delivering a highly relevant and visually compelling experience. In addition to Google, Agoda partnered with creative agency, Kulfi Collective, and AI studio, TrueFan, to bring the campaign to life. The Agoda Vacation Planner is available for Indian travelers via AgodaVacationPlanner.com. Agoda will run campaigns on YouTube and Meta to promote the platform.