Bahrain Brings a Burst of Winter Sun to WTM 2025 with Sunlit LED “Sun”brellas

Bahrain brings a burst of winter sun to World Travel Market 2025, lighting up the skies outside ExCeL London with LED umbrellas that mimic sunlight—lifting spirits and spotlighting the destination’s appeal.

As part of efforts to expand Bahrain’s presence in the UK market, Sally Sedky, Head of Marketing at Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority and Areej Yaseen, Tourism Marketing Specialist at BTEA, are championing the warmth and accessibility of the unique island nation, the Gulf’s only archipelago, known for its pristine beaches and hospitality, just a 6.5-hour flight away from London