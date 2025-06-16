Banyan Tree marks Global Wellness Day with #ThisRightNow

As it marked Global Wellness Day on Saturday, 14th June, Banyan Group flagship brand Banyan Tree launched its global call for wellness #ThisRightNow.

This initiative calls upon Banyan Tree’s guests throughout its properties worldwide to pause, breathe and reconnect with what truly matters.

As such, it invites guests to step into presence through gentle rituals inspired by the wisdom of nature, local traditions and ancestral rhythms.

What different properties have in store

From desert valleys to coral reefs, sacred temples to snow-capped mountains, #ThisRightNow is brought to life through curated experiences across Banyan Tree’s sanctuaries around the world.

Each moment is grounded in nature as shown by the following experiences:

Banyan Tree AlUla: Stargazing in the Ashar Valley evokes ancient constellations and desert stillness.

Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape: Temple blessings and astrological rituals reconnect guests with ancestral time.

Banyan Tree Lijiang: The silent majesty of Jade Dragon Snow Mountain offers presence beyond words.

Banyan Tree Ringha: Himalayan valleys cradle guests in deep calm and spiritual reflection.

Banyan Tree Mayakoba: Sacred ruins whisper the wisdom of Maya civilisation.

Banyan Tree Dubai: The hydrothermal Rainforest Trail offers a sensorial inward return.

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru: Rhythms beneath the sea awaken a deeper state of being.

Banyan Tree Phuket: Still lagoons and mangrove forests invite gentle introspection.

Banyan Tree Krabi: Coral-fringed shores and limestone cliffs create a space of coastal quiet.

Leading the way to wellness

As a pioneer in holistic wellbeing, Banyan Tree offers an evolving ecosystem of spa and wellbeing experiences designed for modern travellers.

This includes thematic retreats, multi-day programmes, and a curated selection of wellbeing products guided by Banyan Group’s 8 Pillars of Wellbeing.

Among the brand’s primary offerings are:

Banyan Tree Connections: a private wellbeing immersion for two integrating movement, mindfulness and shared rituals to nurture both inner balance and relational harmony. Offered as a supplement to any room reservation, the programme is currently available at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Banyan Tree Phuket, and will be launched at Banyan Tree Mayakoba and Banyan Tree Anji by the third quarter of this year.

Banyan Tree Wellbeing Sanctuary: Signature room categories complete with sleep rituals, nourishing cuisine, and destination-inspired daily practices.

Visiting Practitioners Programme: Intimate and restorative sessions led by global experts in nature-based healing. Featured in the second half of this year are Wim Hof Method instructor Laura Hof (Banyan Tree Dubai and Banyan Tree Phuket), sound healing and meditation practitioner Harriet Emily (Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru), and restorative yoga instructor Gabrielle Mendoza (Banyan Tree Phuket), with additional practitioners to be announced.

Beyond the resort, Banyan Tree likewise extends the invitation to everyday life.

Through breathwork, sensory micro-rituals, and moments of still reflection, the brand encourages people everywhere to practice presence wherever they are.

Guests are invited to share their personal pauses using #ThisRightNow, contributing to a growing collective of mindful experiences.