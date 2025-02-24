The iconic Baur au Lac, Zurich, has strengthened its partnership with Heavens Portfolio by expanding its market coverage to India. The seventh-generation, family-run hotel, located in the beating heart of Zurich, is nestled in its own leafy park and surrounded by spectacular views of the Swiss Alps and Lake Zurich. Celebrating 181 years of operation in 2025, the property embodies Swiss hospitality combined with a keen sense of innovation. Heavens Portfolio will represent Baur au Lac for PR, marketing, and sales in India. Through this partnership, Baur au Lac aims to solidify its positioning as a leading luxury hotel in the Switzerland region within the Indian market.

A member of The Leading Hotels of the World, Baur au Lac has maintained a key position in the international luxury hotel industry for nearly two centuries. The hotel offers 119 rooms, including 27 junior suites and 18 suites, all featuring Art Deco, Louis XVI opulence, and English Regency styles, paired with contemporary elements and exclusive French, Italian, and English fabrics. Baur au Lac has been ranked No. 1 among the world’s top 50 hotels and the best hotel in Europe for three consecutive years at the Readers’ Choice Awards by U.S. travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler.

Christine Galle-Luczak, Founder & MD of Heavens Portfolio, said, “We are excited to work with Baur au Lac to establish a strong brand presence for the brand in the Indian market. India has always been a major source market for Switzerland, with Zurich seeing a substantial influx of affluent Indian tourists. This strategic partnership will focus on increasing visibility in India for this exceptional brand, which has been beloved by guests across generations. We aim to effectively tap into the vast potential of the Indian market and bring the brand closer to luxury Indian travelers seeking meaningful vacations.”

Heavens Portfolio represents a curated collection of unique, exclusive, and unforgettable travel providers from around the world, ranging from luxury hotels to wellness resorts, Destination Marketing Companies (DMCs), and Tourism Boards. With over 90 experts across India, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Hong Kong SAR, Mainland China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, the GCC, Switzerland, and Australia, Heavens Portfolio is the partner of choice for any tourism brand seeking to expand its business in these high-potential markets.