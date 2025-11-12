Birmingham Airport appoints Arup to develop future masterplan 

Birmingham Airport (BHX) has appointed global built environment consultancy Arup to lead the development of its next Masterplan, setting out a long-term vision for the airport’s growth and transformation through to 2041.

The Masterplan will define how the airport will evolve to serve an increasing number of passengers and airlines while focusing on sustainability, operational efficiency, and an enhanced passenger experience.

Having returned to pre-pandemic passenger volumes, Birmingham Airport has announced a £300 million investment over the next four years to modernise its infrastructure. The new Masterplan will build on this investment, reinforcing the airport’s pivotal role in supporting economic growth across the West Midlands and the wider UK.

“We are delighted to have Arup on board, who are world-class at planning major infrastructure projects,” said Ian Taylor, Development and Construction Director at Birmingham Airport.

“Birmingham Airport is set to grow steadily in the coming years, and we need to ensure it is fit for the future—both in the terminal and on the runway. This is about ensuring the airport can accommodate future capacity efficiently and sustainably, and we’re excited to see the next chapter in our history.”

Alan Newbold, Aviation Business Leader for UKIMEA and Europe Arup said: “Well-planned, sustainable airport growth is a vital enabler of economic opportunity, connectivity and regional prosperity. Arup is excited to support Birmingham Airport’s ambition to deliver this through its long-term Masterplan, underpinned by a clear focus on sustainability, social value and stakeholder engagement.

“We look forward to providing the technical expertise and strategic insight needed to ensure BHX’s development supports climate goals and the West Midlands’ future growth, while contributing to national prosperity.”

Work has already begun with key airport stakeholders, with a draft Masterplan expected to be unveiled for public consultation in summer 2026. This consultation will invite feedback from local communities and stakeholders to help shape the airport’s future development.

The announcement follows a year of record-breaking investment and passenger numbers for Birmingham Airport, as well as news of a new shareholder structure. Macquarie Asset Management has acquired a 26.5% stake in the airport, bringing more than two decades of airport investment experience to support its next phase of growth.