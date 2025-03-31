Viewers enjoyed the finale of the Great British Menu as the milestone 20th anniversary season culminated at Blenheim Palace, where chefs from around the country battled it out course by course, to be crowned the 2025 champion.

After weeks of intense regional heats, three exceptional chefs were victorious, earning their rightful spots at the final banquet. Jean, Amber and Sally came out on top pulling out all the stops with their magnificent culinary creations that were judged by a prestigious panel including Tom Kerridge, Lorna McNee and Ed Gamble who were joined by special guest judges such as Gurinder Chadha.

Heather Carter​​​​, Managing Director – Visitor Attraction at Blenheim Palace said: “It’s amazing to have hosted such a prestigious event, celebrating the show’s 20th anniversary. As the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill, and being home to so many monumental and historical events, the close link to this year’s theme of Great Britons was such a natural fit for us. At Blenheim we’re all about celebrating the finest local produce, working with local suppliers and championing sustainability so we were delighted to be involved so heavily and showcase Britain’s Greatest Palace at the same time.”

Sarah Eglin, Executive Producer, Great British Menu said: “From the minute we arrived at Blenheim Palace for a recce we were made to feel extraordinarily welcome. The team really embraced our Great Britons theme. On the day of the banquet, our modern-day hero guests were treated like royalty with a horse and carriage arrival and drinks in the historic long library before dining in the beautiful Orangery.

“We owe everyone at Blenheim a huge thank you – from Lady Henrietta to all the staff who love this stunning world renowned palace so much; the waiting team who had to dress up to serve some of the dishes; Andrew the organist who played the Great British Menu theme tune, the executive chef who let us use his fantastic kitchen, Harrison’s garden team supplied us with herbs and all the behind the scenes organisers lead by Sam who were there with us until the very end.”

In addition to hosting the reception in the Long Library and the official banquet in the Orangery, Great British Menu worked closely with the team at Blenheim Palace, including its Vegetable Gardener, Harrison Fannon, to forage ingredients from the within the Walled Garden of the Estate; the catering team who served the guests at the banquet; the rural team who drove judges and chefs to the Palace; and resident Blenheim Palace organist, Andrew Patterson, who played during the reception. Lady Henrietta Spencer-Churchill also featured in the programme and attended the highly-anticipated banquet.