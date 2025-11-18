Bohol-Panglao Airport commences wide-body aircraft operations

Bohol–Panglao International Airport (BPIA) welcomed the start of wide-body aircraft operations on Sunday, 16th November, with the arrival of a 459-seater A330 aircraft operated by Cebu Pacific.

This development highlights the Aboitiz-led airport's capability to accommodate larger jets.

Aboitiz Operating Airports chief operating officer Terence Delomoney declared: “The arrival of the A330 demonstrates our commitment to elevating BPIA to world-class standards.”

Delomoney added that this capability allows airlines to increase capacity, introduce more direct flights, and bring more travelers to experience the beauty and culture of Bohol.

The result of ongoing enhancements

BPIA's operator Aboitiz InfraCapital Bohol Airport Corporation (ABAC) has been working on operational enhancements and compliance upgrades in the past few months.

These efforts include working together with regulators to upgrade rescue equipment, expand trained personnel, and secure the necessary firefighting certifications that enable BPIA to safely accommodate larger aircraft like the A330.

The utilisation of wide-body aircraft will enable the BPIA to accommodate larger tourism arrivals, potential new international routes, and greater commercial activity.

The increased carrying capacity likewise supports the province’s growing visitor demand and provides airlines with better operational flexibility during peak seasons.