 Bohol-Panglao Airport commences wide-body aircraft operations

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Bohol-Panglao Airport commences wide-body aircraft operations

The utilisation of wide-body aircraft will enable the BPIA to accommodate larger tourism arrivals, potential new international routes, and greater commercial activity

Airports
Philippines

Bohol–Panglao International Airport (BPIA) welcomed the start of wide-body aircraft operations on Sunday, 16th November, with the arrival of a 459-seater A330 aircraft operated by Cebu Pacific.

This development highlights the Aboitiz-led airport's capability to accommodate larger jets.

Aboitiz Operating Airports chief operating officer Terence Delomoney declared: “The arrival of the A330 demonstrates our commitment to elevating BPIA to world-class standards.”

Delomoney added that this capability allows airlines to increase capacity, introduce more direct flights, and bring more travelers to experience the beauty and culture of Bohol.

The result of ongoing enhancements

BPIA's operator Aboitiz InfraCapital Bohol Airport Corporation (ABAC) has been working on operational enhancements and compliance upgrades in the past few months.

These efforts include working together with regulators to upgrade rescue equipment, expand trained personnel, and secure the necessary firefighting certifications that enable BPIA to safely accommodate larger aircraft like the A330.

The utilisation of wide-body aircraft will enable the BPIA to accommodate larger tourism arrivals, potential new international routes, and greater commercial activity.

The increased carrying capacity likewise supports the province’s growing visitor demand and provides airlines with better operational flexibility during peak seasons.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Bohol-Panglao Airport commences wide-body aircraft operations

The utilisation of wide-body aircraft will enable the BPIA to accommodate larger tourism arrivals, potential new international routes, and greater commercial activity

Bohol–Panglao International Airport (BPIA) welcomed the start of wide-body aircraft operations on Sunday, 16th November, with the arrival of a 459-seater A330 aircraft operated by Cebu Pacific.

This development highlights the Aboitiz-led airport's capability to accommodate larger jets.

Aboitiz Operating Airports chief operating officer Terence Delomoney declared: “The arrival of the A330 demonstrates our commitment to elevating BPIA to world-class standards.”

Delomoney added that this capability allows airlines to increase capacity, introduce more direct flights, and bring more travelers to experience the beauty and culture of Bohol.

The result of ongoing enhancements

BPIA's operator Aboitiz InfraCapital Bohol Airport Corporation (ABAC) has been working on operational enhancements and compliance upgrades in the past few months.

These efforts include working together with regulators to upgrade rescue equipment, expand trained personnel, and secure the necessary firefighting certifications that enable BPIA to safely accommodate larger aircraft like the A330.

The utilisation of wide-body aircraft will enable the BPIA to accommodate larger tourism arrivals, potential new international routes, and greater commercial activity.

The increased carrying capacity likewise supports the province’s growing visitor demand and provides airlines with better operational flexibility during peak seasons.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top