Border control goes biometric as Indonesia unveils AI travel corridor

Indonesia has taken a bold leap toward frictionless travel with the rollout of AI-powered biometric corridors at major airports, eliminating the need for passengers to present physical documents as they pass through immigration. The system, developed through a partnership with Amadeus and supported by local tech firm Sinergi Teknoglobal Perkasa, is part of the government’s wider “All Indonesia” digital transformation initiative aimed at modernising border control and making international arrivals more seamless.

Debut in Jakarta and Surabaya

The Indonesian immigration authority has installed two biometric corridors at Jakarta’s Soekarno–Hatta International Airport and a third at Surabaya’s Juanda International Airport. These first lanes will initially be dedicated to elderly and disabled travellers before the programme expands to all passengers across Indonesia’s airports. The technology uses AI-enabled facial and identity recognition to verify travellers as they walk through the corridor, allowing them to move without stopping, queuing or presenting documents.

All Indonesia App Powers Pre-Travel Identity Checks

Enrolment into the system is done via the All Indonesia app, which integrates immigration, customs, health and quarantine declarations. Passengers can upload passport details and travel information from home, enabling the immigration authority to conduct background checks before they reach the airport. Once enrolled, travellers are able to use the biometric corridor for a fully contactless border-crossing experience.

The technology was trialled during the 2025 Hajj season, when around 220,000 Indonesian pilgrims travelled to and from Saudi Arabia. During peak periods, each biometric corridor processed more than 30 passengers per minute, a throughput ten times higher than standard biometric eGates. This stress test demonstrated the system’s ability to handle extreme passenger volumes efficiently and highlighted how biometric corridors could dramatically reduce airport congestion.

Benchmark for Seamless Travel

Amadeus describes the system as a major step forward for the aviation industry. Rudy Daniello, EVP of airport operations at Amadeus, called the Seamless Corridor “the jewel in the crown” of the company’s end-to-end airport portfolio, emphasising its potential to eliminate queues and document checks entirely. Andi Syach, CEO of Sinergi Teknoglobal Perkasa, said the project combines global expertise with local innovation, enabling not only deployment but long-term capability building for Indonesia’s digital border solutions.

Although airports such as Frankfurt and Dubai have implemented advanced screening and biometric pathways in recent years, Indonesia’s approach represents a significant upgrade. Dubai International Airport introduced a biometric path in 2018, but that system still requires travellers to pass through eGates. Indonesia’s new corridors remove that final barrier, allowing travellers to be identified while walking, without stopping or presenting any physical documents.