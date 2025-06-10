Brand Finance hails Cebu Pacific among Philippines’ strongest brands for 2025

British brand valuation firm Brand Finance recently hailed Philippine low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific as the fastest-growing brand in the country.

The airline also snagged sixth place among Brand Finance’s top ten list of the strongest Philippine brands for this year.

This most recent recognition highlights Cebu Pacific’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its network, operations, and services.

Brand Finance further cited the airline’s commitment to operational expansion and service enhancements as factors contributing to its relentless growth as it highlighted the international new routes that the airline launched from Cebu, Davao, and Iloilo last year.

In its citation, the valuation firm declared: “With new routes, record passenger numbers, and a booming cargo business, the airline is strengthening its presence both in the Philippines and across Asia.”

Airline chief marketing and customer experience officer Candice Iyog said: “Cebu Pacific’s recognition as the fastest-growing Filipino brand reflects our dedication to serving the needs of our customers. Our strong brand growth highlights not only the impact of our continued investment in expanding our operations, but also the trust and loyalty of our passengers. This milestone inspires us to keep pushing forward: offering more flights, upgrading our services, and making air travel easier and more accessible for everyone.”

A significant rise in brand value

According to Brand Finance’s 2025 report on the most valuable Filipino brands, Cebu Pacific’s brand value rose by 86 percent to US$386 million this year.

The airline also received a Brand Strength Index Score of 89.1, placing sixth among the strongest Filipino brands.

Within the local aviation sector, Cebu Pacific also achieved the highest growth rate.

Also working in the airline’s favour are the 26 percent rise in its passenger traffic, 15 percent increase in revenue for 2025, as well as the boost in its cargo business with nearly 36 million kilograms transported between April and June 2024.

To further meet the growing demand for air travel and support its long-term growth, Cebu Pacific placed an order of up to 152 aircraft from Airbus last year, the largest aircraft order in Philippine aviation history.

Brand Finance noted that this move underscores the airline’s commitment to scaling up operations and reinforces its position as a leading player in the low-cost carrier segment.