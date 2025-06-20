BREAKING: Israeli Ministry of Tourism reports over 22,000 tourists seek to evacuate

(Editor's Note: Information in this article current as of 9:50am, BKK.)

Danny Shachar, director-general of Israel’s Ministry of Tourism, has released a list naming 22,000 tourists seeking evacuation flights out of the embattled Middle Eastern nation.

This ongoing evacuation initiative is a part of the Safe Return operation which, as of press time, now facilitates the safe departure of tourists from the country.

Initially, Safe Return only coordinated return flights to Israel for Israeli travellers who found themselves abroad in conflict zones.

Shachar said: "Tourists find themselves in a situation of uncertainty and even distress amid an intense war. Some are staying here longer than planned, sometimes under difficult financial and personal circumstances."

Current state of affairs

At the beginning of the Israel-Iran war, approximately 40,000 tourists were in Israel; today there are approximately 32,000.

Some tourists chose to leave for Jordan and Egypt through land border crossings, all of which are open.

The Ministry of Tourism is strengthening its representatives at land border crossings to assist tourists in the process.

Tourists who have not yet registered for evacuation flights are invited to fill out the digital form at this link.

Per the announcement issued yesterday, 19th June, the Ministry of Tourism now has a virtual office that provides tourists in Israel with information services through digital channels in Hebrew and English.

The service may be accessed via the following channels: