 British Motor Museum hosts 10 motoring shows this summer

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Museums
UK

The British Motor Museum is set to host an exciting line-up of ten motoring shows throughout June and July, offering a mix of classic and modern vehicles. The events kick off with the Banbury Run on 7 June, followed by the Classic & Vintage Commercial Show on 13 and 14 June, and continue with the Aston Martin Owners Club Festival on 21 June. Other highlights include the Ford Nationals on 28 June, Wythall BusFest on 4 July, and the National Metro & Mini Show on 5 July.

The Banbury Run, celebrating its 76th anniversary, will feature 500 vintage motorcycles and three-wheelers, renowned as the premier gathering for pre-1931 models. Visitors can also enjoy the Classic & Vintage Commercial Show, showcasing over 400 pre-2004 commercial vehicles, from Morris Minors to 1970s Volvos.

The Aston Martin Owners Club Festival will spotlight the 25th anniversary of the V12 Vanquish, famously featured in the James Bond film "Die Another Day". Meanwhile, the Ford Nationals will celebrate Ford car clubs from across the UK and Europe, with a special focus on upcoming anniversaries in 2026.

Tom Caren, Show Manager at the British Motor Museum, expressed enthusiasm for the diverse range of events, stating, "These ten key shows sit at the heart of our shows season and form gathering points for a broad range of motoring fans."

Tickets for the shows, which include museum access, are priced at $22 (£18) for adults in advance or $26 (£21) on the day, with concessions and children's tickets also available. For more details, visit the British Motor Museum's website

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Cultural Tourism | Museums | Sports Tourism | UK
Tag:British Motor Museum | Tom Caren

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British Motor Museum hosts 10 motoring shows this summer

The British Motor Museum is set to host an exciting line-up of ten motoring shows throughout June and July, offering a mix of classic and modern vehicles. The events kick off with the Banbury Run on 7 June, followed by the Classic & Vintage Commercial Show on 13 and 14 June, and continue with the Aston Martin Owners Club Festival on 21 June. Other highlights include the Ford Nationals on 28 June, Wythall BusFest on 4 July, and the National Metro & Mini Show on 5 July.

The Banbury Run, celebrating its 76th anniversary, will feature 500 vintage motorcycles and three-wheelers, renowned as the premier gathering for pre-1931 models. Visitors can also enjoy the Classic & Vintage Commercial Show, showcasing over 400 pre-2004 commercial vehicles, from Morris Minors to 1970s Volvos.

The Aston Martin Owners Club Festival will spotlight the 25th anniversary of the V12 Vanquish, famously featured in the James Bond film "Die Another Day". Meanwhile, the Ford Nationals will celebrate Ford car clubs from across the UK and Europe, with a special focus on upcoming anniversaries in 2026.

Tom Caren, Show Manager at the British Motor Museum, expressed enthusiasm for the diverse range of events, stating, "These ten key shows sit at the heart of our shows season and form gathering points for a broad range of motoring fans."

Tickets for the shows, which include museum access, are priced at $22 (£18) for adults in advance or $26 (£21) on the day, with concessions and children's tickets also available. For more details, visit the British Motor Museum's website

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Cultural Tourism | Museums | Sports Tourism | UK
Tag:British Motor Museum | Tom Caren

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

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Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

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