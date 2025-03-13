The BTN Group which has organised the Business Travel Show Europe for three decades brings the same world-class sourcing, networking and educational programme to the Asia Pacific this April.

Slated for the 16th and 17th April at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore on 16-17 April, the inaugural Business Travel Show Asia Pacific seeks to bring together over 200 corporate travel buyers from across the region, the US, the UK, and Europe.

Event organisers are slated to bring on more than 50 top-tier exhibitors which include airlines, hotels, TMCs, technology providers and ground transportation services including Oneworld, Wings, Wego, Amex GBT, BCD, Amex Card, and Emburse among others.

Business Travel Show Asia Pacific builds on the success of Business Travel Show Europe, the leading event for European corporate travel professionals held annually in London for over 30 years.

More than another trade show

The Business Travel Show Asia Pacific is much more than just another trade show.

The event marks a milestone for the region’s corporate travel industry and a critical platform for fostering knowledge-sharing, networking and growth for industry professionals.

The Asia Pacific region is the world’s fastest-growing corporate travel market with spending expected to reach US$900 billion this year and the region’s diversity presenting opportunities and challenges for travel providers.

The event will provide a dynamic meeting point where buyers and suppliers from the APAC region can collaborate to shape the future of corporate travel and buyers are invited to participate in the show’s hosted buyer programme.

Tailored for senior corporate travel decision-makers, the programme includes exclusive benefits such as free travel and accommodation, curated one-on-one meetings with suppliers and VIP access to the event across both days.

Corporate travel managers and procurement professionals managing their organisation’s travel programmes qualify and are urged to register as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Two days of dynamism

Spanning two days, the agenda will include expert panels, thought-provoking workshops and dynamic interactive formats leaving attendees inspired to take their travel programmes to the next level.

The 16 free-to-attend sessions will address topics like sustainability, traveller experience, technology, supplier sourcing, resilience, cost-cutting, innovation and more.

Speakers from Avis Budget Group, MSD International, IKEA, Rheinmetall, Crisis24, HN Consulting, Align Tech and more will grace the stage.

Also, the event will host the first ever Business Travel Innovation Faceoff in APAC, a showcase of cutting-edge solutions set to revolutionise corporate travel, as well as the APAC Travel Buyer of the Year Award, honouring a regional travel or meetings manager who has excelled in advancing corporate travel practices through innovation and boundary-pushing initiatives.

The winners of both the Business Travel Innovation Face Off and the APAC Travel Buyer of the Year Award will be presented in the Knowledge Arena on the second day of the show.