Cambodia’s Cardamom Tented Camp strikes gold at ICRT Southeast Asia Responsible Tourism Awards

Cardamom Tented Camp ecolodge in Cambodia took home the gold award in the Nature Positive category of the 2025 ICRT Southeast Asia Responsible Tourism Awards.

The Cambodian destination tied for the award with Indonesia’s Astungkara Way during the awards ceremony held at the Lyceum of the Philippines University in Manila, Philippines yesterday, 18th June.

The event honoured a total of 24 responsible tourism operators from across Southeast Asia who received gold, silver, or “one to watch” titles.

The awards are organised by The International Centre for Responsible Tourism, a not-for-profit established with the aim of amplifying knowledge and implementation of responsible tourism globally.

Relevant criteria

The judges were looking for quantifiable and inspirational positive impacts, reduced negative impacts, and best practices that can be replicated by other operators. In addition to conservation, judges sought a commitment to local communities, economies and culture.

With this in mind, Cardamom Tented Camp is now a finalist, along with the other gold award winners from Southeast Asia, for the International Centre for Responsible Tourism global awards taking place in November.

Other Southeast Asian gold award winners were Six Senses Ninh Van Bay, Vietnam, in the “Adapting to Climate Change” category; Anthro on Foot Walking Tours, Philippines, for “Peace, Understanding and Inclusivity”; WormingUp, Malaysia, for “Managing Waste”; and Nay Palad Hideaway, Philippines and Sen Caraih Cultural and Ecotourism Village, Vietnam, for “Responsible All-Inclusive”.

Honoured for its protection of the forests

Cardamom Tented Camp was chosen by the judges because its business model helps protect 18,000 hectares of native forest habitat in Botum Sakor national park.

The facility does this by co-funding forest patrols covering the area.

Since the ecolodge opened back in 2017, deforestation and poaching have all but stopped; as a result, endemic wildlife populations have rebounded.

The camp also gives visitors meaningful and close encounters with wildlife and flora without harming biodiversity.

Wildlife photographer and conservationist, Allan Michaud, who is manager at the 12-tent ecolodge in Koh Kong province, southwest Cambodia, said: “We are grateful to the judges for recognising the commitment of everyone involved at the camp. We strive to deliver a genuine ecotourism experience in a setting we are proud to protect.”