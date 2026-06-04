Canada unveils fan zones for FIFA World Cup 2026

As excitement mounts for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Destination Canada has announced a series of free fan experiences across the country, allowing visitors and locals to enjoy the tournament without needing a match ticket. With over one million visitors expected, these events aim to showcase Canada's natural beauty and hospitality.

Among the highlights are the official FIFA Fan Festivals in Toronto and Vancouver, where fans can enjoy matches in iconic settings. In Toronto, the Toronto Islands Natural Watch Party on 20 June will allow fans to watch Germany face Côte d’Ivoire from canoes or kayaks, offering a unique view of the city skyline. Meanwhile, Vancouver's Grouse Mountain Natural Watch Party on 27 June will provide a stunning alpine backdrop for the England v Panama game.

Niagara Falls will also host the Fan Zone by the Falls, transforming Queen Victoria Park into a vibrant football celebration. Visitors can watch matches on large outdoor screens and enjoy themed entertainment, food, and activities, all set against the backdrop of the famous falls.

The FIFA Fan Festival in Toronto will run from 11 June to 19 July at Fort York National Historic Site, featuring cultural performances and local cuisine. Similarly, Vancouver's festival at the PNE Grounds will offer live music, interactive experiences, and a showcase of the city's culinary scene.

These fan zones provide an alternative way for fans to experience the World Cup's atmosphere whilst exploring Canada's landscapes and culture

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