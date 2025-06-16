Canberra Crowned the World’s Best City for Quality of Life in 2025

With its expansive green landscapes, vibrant cultural scene, world-class safety, and smart urban design, Australia’s capital, Canberra sets a global benchmark for modern living and stands out as an irresistible destination for travellers seeking a unique blend of nature, culture, and lifestyle.

The city has been ranked #1 in the world for quality of life, according to the Oxford Economics Global Cities Index 2025 (Oxford Economics, 2025). Among 1,000 cities assessed globally, the Quality-of-Life category assessed key five indicators: life expectancy, income equality, housing affordability, cultural access, and public safety.

This isn’t just a win for Canberra, it’s an invitation for the world, including travellers from India, to experience a city built around people, nature, and purpose.

Why Canberra Stands Out

Canberra rose from second place in 2024 to claim the top spot for quality of life in 2025, overtaking Grenoble, France (Newstime Media, 2025). The city earned this distinction due to its high life expectancy, low crime rates, strong income equality, and moderate housing costs. Its rich cultural and recreational scene from national museums and art galleries to scenic bike trails and outdoor adventures further strengthens its appeal (Oxford Economics, 2025).

A Lifestyle Destination for Indian Travellers

For Indian travellers seeking meaningful and memorable experiences, Canberra offers a refreshing alternative to the hustle of the usual tourist circuits. From spotting native wildlife at Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve to exploring the National Gallery of Australia and Australian Parliament House, and sampling fresh produce at local farmers' markets, the city strikes a perfect balance between relaxation and cultural enrichment.

With its clean air, warm hospitality, family-friendly attractions, and growing connectivity to India, Canberra is an ideal getaway for couples, solo travellers, and multigenerational families. Beyond holidays, it also appeals to students, professionals, and those considering migration thanks to its smart infrastructure, walkable design, and welcoming community.

Canberra’s quality of life isn’t just a ranking, it’s something you feel. Whether it’s watching hot air balloons over Lake Burley Griffin or enjoying a glass of Shiraz at a nearby vineyard, the calm and cultural richness of the city offers a soulful escape.