 Capital A’s ikhlas.com introduces new Umrah Plus packages

Travel Daily Media

Capital A’s ikhlas.com introduces new Umrah Plus packages

The company’s Muslim-centric travel arm now offers affordable trips to Türkiye and Uzbekistan

Religious Tourism
Malaysia

Ikhlas Com Travel & Umrah Sdn Bhd presents its latest slew of travel offerings at the AirAsia Travel Fair (AATF) 2025.

The new products include ikhlas.com’s first-ever Umrah Plus packages featuring affordable, full-board journeys to Türkiye and Uzbekistan starting from just RM4,990 in collaboration with AirAsia X.

The Muslim lifestyle and travel arm of Capital A Berhad unveiled its newest spiritual holiday destinations following the relaunch of ikhlas.com Travel and AAX’s new direct routes from Kuala Lumpur to Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport (SAW) and Tashkent International Airport (TAS).

According to ikhlas’ chief executive Ikhlas Kamarudin: “This is where Travel and Umrah meet. With the recent relaunch of ikhlas.com Travel, the latest offerings are a continuation of our mission to curate affordable and comprehensive travel packages with special itineraries that go beyond the typical tourist trail. Combined with AAX’s wide range of networks now directly connecting Saudi Arabia from Türkiye and Uzbekistan, ikhlas.com is able to combine the sacred pilgrimage of umrah with visits to destinations steeped in Islamic heritage, thus giving our guests the opportunity to fulfil their spiritual journey and learn about Islamic heritage.”

