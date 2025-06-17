Cathay Pacific celebrates the launch of its Munich-Hong Kong route

16th June marked the first time that the five-star airline Cathay Pacific will offer flights between Munich and Hong Kong. The Asian airline will connect these economic powerhouses four times a week — on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays — using a modern, fuel-efficient Airbus A350-900.

Jost Lammers, the CEO of Munich Airport, states: “We are proud that Cathay Pacific, one of the world’s leading airlines, is now flying to Munich. With a population of over 85 million, Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area are among the most important economic regions in Asia. This new route will further strengthen Munich Airport's position as a hub for business and leisure travelers between Europe and Asia, which is crucial for the entire region."

"We're excited to introduce Munich as the latest addition to our global network, establishing a direct link between this key European economic and transport centre and our home hub in Hong Kong. This new route enhances travel options for both business and leisure customers and offers seamless access to the Cathay Group’s expansive global network covering 100 destinations via Hong Kong, reinforcing the city’s role as a premier international gateway,” states Brian Tsoi, Regional General Manager, Europe Cathay Pacific.

The aircraft was welcomed with a traditional water baptism during its first landing in Munich today. Passengers received typical gingerbread hearts as a surprise. In addition, a festive ribbon cutting ceremony took place on the apron for the first departure.

Between 2004 and 2008, the cargo subsidiary Cathay Cargo already flew cargo aircraft from Munich via Brussels and Dubai to Hong Kong. Starting today, freight from companies in Bavaria and the greater economic area can now be transported nonstop from Munich to Hong Kong.