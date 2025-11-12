Cathay Pacific resumes its Hong Kong-Adelaide route

Cathay Pacific just added another destination to its Southwest Pacific network this winter with the return of non-stop flights between Hong Kong and Adelaide yesterday, 11th November.

The thrice-weekly winter seasonal service resumes an important connection between the airline’s home hub and the South Australian capital, providing more choices for customers travelling between Hong Kong, the Southwest Pacific, and beyond.

Adelaide will be Cathay Pacific’s eighth destination in the Southwest Pacific, with the airline also operating year-round services between Hong Kong and Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney, and winter seasonal services to Cairns and Christchurch.

Cathay Pacific’s Hong Kong-Adelaide service will be operated using its Airbus A350-900 aircraft, providing customers with fully flat beds in Business, spacious seats in Premium Economy and comfort in Economy cabins.

A timely addition

Cathay’s chief customer and commercial officer Lavinia Lau said: “We are thrilled to be reconnecting our home hub with Adelaide, a bustling city that holds particular significance for Cathay Pacific. We first launched passenger flights to the South Australian capital in 1992, and then two years later our first batch of cadet pilots arrived in the city to complete their flight training, marking the start of our more than three-decade collaboration with Flight Training Adelaide.”

As Cathay Pacific returns to Adelaide, it will be operating close to 90 return flights per week to eight destinations in the Southwest Pacific at the peak of this winter season.

In doing so, it provides a greater number of choices for travellers moving between Oceania and Hong Kong.

Lau said: “Whether they are travelling for business, leisure or to visit friends and relatives, we look forward to welcoming customers onboard and experiencing our signature Cathay Pacific service.”