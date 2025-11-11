Cathay takes guests on a trip through time with Taking Off Again with Kai Tak

Cathay proudly unveiled Taking off Again with Kai Tak at the West Bridge of Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP), Hong Kong’s groundbreaking stadium and integrated sports, leisure and entertainment landmark, today, 11th November.

This audio-visual experience invites visitors to embark on a captivating journey through the shared history of Cathay and its home city Hong Kong. ​

Presented by Cathay, the Taking Off Again with Kai Tak audio-visual experience will be open daily from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm from tomorrow, 12th November, until 31st December 2025.

More than a passage

As the exclusive Founding Travel Partner at Kai Tak Sports Park, Cathay is committed to supporting the development of sports, arts and culture, and promoting mega events that put Hong Kong on the world stage.

The Cathay-branded West Bridge is the latest initiative in Cathay’s partnership with KTSP, offering an audio-visual experience stretching close to 100 metres that transforms the walk between Sung Wong Toi MTR and the Kai Tak Stadium into a vibrant timeline.

According to Cathay’s chief customer and commercial officer Lavinia Lau: “Kai Tak has an important place in Cathay’s history, representing the origin of our journey and having been our home for many decades. The West Bridge is located on the historic extension of the former Kai Tak Airport runway where our aircraft once touched down. We aim to bring the audio-visual experience at the West Bridge to life by showcasing key milestones that have shaped our story, and by connecting visitors with the spirit that has propelled both Hong Kong and Cathay through the decades.”

Lau added that the West Bridge is more than just a passage, but a living showcase of movement, aspiration, and shared pride.

She said: “We hope everyone, from lifelong fans to first-time guests, comes and leaves Kai Tak Sports Park feeling inspired, welcomed, and part of a legacy that empowers them to move beyond.”

Kai Tak Sports Park CEO John Sharkey likewise remarked: “We are delighted to unveil this spectacular feature that showcases the strong relationship between Cathay and the Kai Tak precinct, which has played an important part in the aviation history of Hong Kong and its home carrier. With our strategic collaboration, we aspire to establish a focal point for both local and international audiences, and enhance Hong Kong's profile on the world stage. Witnessing this feature is truly spectacular: a must-see for everyone.” ​

A truly unique exhibition experience

The Cathay-branded West Bridge is the Greater Bay Area’s first aviation-themed audio-visual experience within a sports venue.

Visitors to the West Bridge can enjoy a two-minute-long experience that captures Cathay’s early beginnings in the 1940s with its first aircraft “Betsy” taking off to the skies, the 1960s where Cathay soared through Kowloon City, and the ’80 and ’90s with customers flying to popular destinations around the world.

This transitions to the modern day, showcasing Hong Kong’s athletes who Cathay sponsors as they perform on the biggest stages, and its aircraft performing the iconic fly by at the most recent Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens to mark the event’s debut at Kai Tak Stadium.

Along the way, memories of the old Kai Tak Airport’s legendary runway, sporting triumphs, and Cathay’s inspiring firsts unfold, ensuring that every visitor feels part of Hong Kong’s dynamic story.

Visitors from Hong Kong and around the world are invited to immerse themselves in this extraordinary journey through time and explore the unique stories of Cathay, Kai Tak and Hong Kong.