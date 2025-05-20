Cebu Pacific seeks to continue growth trajectory following strong performance in 2024

Philippine low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific looks to continue its rapid growth, leveraging on 2024 fleet and network development.

Philippine low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific looks to continue its rapid growth, leveraging on 2024 fleet and network development.

During its annual stockholders’ meeting, airline chairman Lance Gokongwei highlighted the importance of the company’s continued commitment to excellence, expansion of its network and strategic investment in aircraft.

Gokongwei declared: “Our work over the past couple of years have placed Cebu Pacific in a position to take advantage of the Philippine growth story, and we are confident that our airline will continue to reach new highs on the back of the outstanding work of the organization, other stakeholders, and, of course, your unwavering support.”

A year of exceptional growth

The company finished 2024 with significant growth in revenues through record breaking passenger numbers and a consistently strong seat load factor throughout the year.

To support its growth and ensure operational resilience amid industry challenges, Cebu Pacific took delivery of 17 aircraft in 2024 and pushed forward with the development of hubs across the country, to ensure that more people have access to affordable air travel.

Cebu Pacific CEO Michael Szucs noted how these strategic investments in hubs and aircraft have been key catalysts to the airline’s growth.

According to Szucs: “By seizing these opportunities, we have not only outpaced competition but also solidified our position as industry leader.”

In 2024, Cebu Pacific’s growth strategy enabled it to become the leader in the Philippine international market, while strengthening its leadership in the domestic market.

Szucs expressed confidence in the airline’s continued growth in 2025, noting how early months of 2025 show that the market is already absorbing the additional capacity, and how this will also strengthen the company’s overall financial position.

He also expressed his optimism in the long-term growth potential of Philippine aviation, driven by the country’s economic, geographic and demographic advantages.

Underpinning this view is Cebu Pacific’s historic order for up to 152 aircraft signed in 2024, showing its commitment to supporting the Philippines’ continued growth and development, and securing its leadership position well into the next decade.