Philippine low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific took delivery of its first aircraft for the year, an A330neo, last 28th March.

The delivery marks another step in strengthening the carrier’s operations and further modernising its fleet.

The 459-seater aircraft was delivered to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila and is the first of four A330neos expected to join the Cebu Pacific fleet this year.

The airline is expecting a total of seven aircraft to be delivered in the later months of 2025.

Airline president and chief commercial officer Xander Lao said of the delivery: “We are thrilled to welcome our first aircraft delivery for 2025. The arrival of our latest A330neo strengthens our operational resilience, allowing us to serve more passengers while continuing to offer affordable and sustainable air travel. We look forward to bringing dream destinations closer to everyone with this addition to our fleet.”

Flexibility for all manner of routes

Currently, Cebu Pacific operates one of the youngest fleets in the world, with its diversified commercial fleet mix of 11 Airbus 330s, 39 Airbus 320s, 26 Airbus 321s, and 15 ATR turboprop aircraft enabling the widest network coverage in the Philippines.

The Airbus A330neo provides CEB with the flexibility to serve regional and long-haul routes, as well as high-demand sectors.

With increased range and capacity, the aircraft enables the airline to optimize its operations while maintaining cost efficiency.

Airbus NEOs are the latest-generation aircraft that burn 15 percent less fuel per flight and produce less noise compared to the previous generation.

The reduction in fuel consumption leads to a corresponding reduction in aircraft carbon emissions.