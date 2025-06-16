Cebu Pacific’s passenger traffic up 21.7 percent in May

Philippine low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific released its traffic report for May 2025 on Friday, 13th June.

The report showed an increase of 21.7 percent in terms of passenger traffic in the middle of Q2-2025.

The airline likewise reported that it carried 2.4 million passengers in the fifth month of the year, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 21.7 percent.

Both domestic and international passengers grew by 19.19 percent and 27.5 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, seat load factor in May was 86.4 percent compared to 86.2 percent in May 2024.

Sustained growth

Cebu Pacific also reported that its total passengers year-to-date hit 11.7 million, reflecting a 23.7 percent increase from 9.4 million in the same period last year; seat load factor, on the other hand, averaged 85 percent.

In a statement, airline CEO Mike Szucs said: "Passenger traﬃc continued to see high year-on-year growth through the ﬁrst ﬁve months of 2025. Seat load factor is tracking ahead of last year reﬂecting robust air travel as additional capacity continues to be absorbed by demand.”

Szucs added the airline's focus has been on aligning capacity to meet the demand while continuing to manage the engine and supply chain challenges aﬀecting the industry.