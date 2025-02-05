This Ramadan, Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island invites guests to indulge in a memorable celebration filled with tradition, exquisite flavours and breathtaking views. As always, the resort promises a remarkable Iftar and Suhoor experience, but this year, there are even more reasons to celebrate.

An Exquisite Iftar Experience

The Iftar buffet at Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island is a grand affair. The buffet features a rotating menu to ensure a fresh and diverse experience for returning guests. Authentic Ramadan specialties such as lamb ouzi, chicken biryani, grilled lamb kofta and shrimp moghrabieh. The live-action stations, featuring freshly prepared chicken shawarma and Arabic mixed grill, are guest favourite. A variety of flavourful soups, fresh salads and hot starters add to the lavish spread, while the dessert station boasts traditional Arabic sweets like kunefe, umm ali and mango mohallabia. For those looking to elevate their Ramadan gatherings, the resort is offering an exclusive 50% early bird discount on Iftar vouchers, available for purchase from 1st February to 20th February 2025.

Suhoor at Neo Sky Bar

For those seeking a serene and enchanting Suhoor experience, the resort introduces a new setting at Neo Sky Bar, offering 360-degree panoramic views of Marjan Island. Guests can savour a carefully curated menu featuring a variety of flavourful dishes and beverages from 9 PM until 1am midnight. For in-house guests, a special in-room dining Suhoor set menu is available for a late-night indulgence in the comfort of their rooms.

Giving Back to the Community

This year, Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island will host its first-ever Charity Iftar event during the first week of Ramadan. Companies and individuals will have the opportunity to purchase charity Iftar seating, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the resort’s CSR partner, the Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Charitable Educational Foundation that empowers underprivileged communities through initiatives and education through four charitable schools, and the RAK Autism Center, among others.

Continuing the spirit of charity and kindness, Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island will once again distribute free food packs every Friday to Ras Al Khaimah taxi drivers. This initiative has been a great success over the past two years, reinforcing the resort’s commitment to supporting the local community during the holy month of Ramadan.

With stunning surroundings, a delectable feast and exclusive offers, this is the perfect place to gather with family, friends and colleagues.

The early bird vouchers can be utilized during the first seven days of Ramadan, allowing guests to enjoy an exceptional culinary experience at an unbeatable value. The buffet is priced at AED 160 per adult and AED 80 for children aged 6 to 12. For corporate Iftar gatherings, customized group packages start from AED 160 per person.