Charlotte Weatherall appointed General Manager at Corinthia London

Corinthia Hotels announces the appointment of Charlotte Weatherall as the new General Manager at Corinthia London. Effective July 1, 2025, Charlotte assumes the role following her tenure as Director of Sales and Marketing at the hotel, where she has led a team to deliver outstanding financial results while enhancing the hotel’s reputation for exceptional and memorable guest experiences.

Charlotte brings over two decades of luxury hospitality experience across the UK and UAE. She has held senior roles at prestigious brands including Rocco Forte Hotels, Mandarin Oriental, Starwood Hotels & Resorts and Langham.

Charlotte balances commercial acumen with a deep commitment to people, cultivating a culture where high performance and genuine fulfilment go hand in hand. “It is an honour to be entrusted with the role of General Manager at Corinthia London. This reflects the company’s values, its leadership, and the spirit of Corinthia in supporting the growth and development of its people,” said Charlotte. “I am proud to lead the outstanding team at the hotel into this exciting new era as the brand continues to expand, ensuring that Corinthia London proudly remains a flagship hotel for the group and one of the leading luxury hotels in the city.”

Speaking of her appointment, Simon Casson, CEO Corinthia Hotels comments, “We are delighted to see Charlotte take this post as General Manager at Corinthia London – an iconic hotel in the city and for our brand. She successfully balances business objectives, profitability, leadership and purpose. She champions philanthropy and wellness at work, while driving a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, making her a fantastic role model in our industry."